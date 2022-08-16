Worlds first regulated cryptocurrency – PNP Coin
Dubai is a nation making a concerted effort to establish itself at the forefront of blockchain technologies, while many other leading countries are accepting blockchain and cryptocurrencies with sceptical feelings.
Crypto investors have frequently been alarmed, preventing them from making significant investments due to the high volatility of cryptocurrencies and unclear legislation. In contrast, Bitcoin and altcoins experienced a new peak in 2021 before a sharp decline. The acceptance of cryptocurrencies during the global "black swan" occurrences was a shining example of cryptocurrency since it made it more accessible to the general public.
To avoid the ambiguous laws and increased volatility in the digital currency market, a Hong Kong-based Wealth Management company, Helios developed the idea of regulation in cryptocurrency by introducing the World's First Regulated Cryptocurrency, PNP Coin and plans to launch a regulated crypto exchange called Helios DAX on January 1, 2022, through which they hope to gain a significant market share in the overall industry and total share in the regulated sector.
Helios Wealth Management is leading a revolution by turning all unregulated cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and Ethereum, into regulated cryptocurrencies in their regulated platform Helios DAX. Investors in PNP are just as eager and enthusiastic to see Helios DAX debut on January 1, 2023, as they are for PNP. Investors who made their initial investments in May 2021 have watched their money increase sevenfold, and they still want to expand their holdings of PNP tokens.
The world's first regulated cryptocurrency, PNP Coin, is fundamentally safer than any other unregulated cryptocurrency, claims Helios Wealth Management. In contrast to unregulated cryptocurrencies, PNP Coin is certain to be a reliable long-term investment. Tokens and transactions are kept securely in PNP Coin's extremely secure wallet.
Given that most operational and promotional activities are conducted in India, Helios decided to condescend to Indians by offering a special bonus during the current ICO stage. They provide up to 76% of the bonus to investors participating in the Independence Day sale on August 15, 2022, to honor this significant occasion and patronize the proud Indian investors. All investors worldwide will be eligible for the 76% bonus. Investors who missed the last ICO phases of PNP will be in for a real treat at this point.
Investors have to finish their fundamental KYC procedures before buying PNP tokens. They must provide their bank account details and a government-approved id card. An investor can purchase a minimum of 100 tokens and a maximum of 5,000 tokens.
The cryptocurrency market is still quite volatile at the same time. Analysts predict that while investors deal with growing inflation, geopolitical concerns, and potential monetary policy changes, the ups and downs will continue. PNP Coin is undoubtedly a jewel for people looking for a solid choice for a long-term investment that comes with the regulation in today's unstable economic climate.