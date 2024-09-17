World’s first Alzheimer’s patient receives amyloid-targeting therapy (outside US) at FUH

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 12:51 PM

In a remarkable medical achievement, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai has initiated the world’s first treatment of an Alzheimer’s patient using a novel amyloid-targeting therapy. This milestone represents a major step forward in the global fight against Alzheimer’s disease, offering new hope for patients and their families.

This innovative therapy is designed to target and reduce amyloid plaques in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. It has demonstrated the potential to slow cognitive decline, particularly in patients diagnosed with early-stage mild cognitive impairment (MCI), who are most likely to benefit from early intervention.

At Fakeeh University Hospital, the patient was carefully selected through the use of advanced diagnostic tools and assessments, ensuring the highest likelihood of success. The patient is in the early stages of MCI, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to early and precise intervention in neurodegenerative diseases.

A multidisciplinary team at Fakeeh University Hospital has crafted a personalised care plan, featuring continuous monitoring and tailored support. The goal is to slow the disease's progression and enhance the patient's quality of life during the initial stages of Alzheimer’s.

Prof. Derk W Krieger, consultant of neurology at Fakeeh University Hospital, underscored the global importance of this achievement. "This is a proud moment for our team and a transformative step in Alzheimer’s care. The initiation of this therapy at Fakeeh University Hospital signifies a new era of hope for those battling this devastating disease. By focusing on early intervention and careful patient selection, we aim to provide patients with longer, higher-quality lives." Prof. Krieger also emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, adding, "Our ability to intervene at the Mild Cognitive Impairment stage with such cutting-edge treatments is critical. It’s not just about slowing the disease—it’s about giving patients and their families precious time, which is invaluable in the fight against Alzheimer’s." Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, expressed immense pride in the hospital’s global leadership role, stating: "We are honoured to be the first hospital worldwide to initiate this therapy, reaffirming our dedication to bringing the most advanced healthcare solutions to the region. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and our continued pursuit of medical innovation."

