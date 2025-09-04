  • search in Khaleej Times
World Padel Academy launches new junior and adult training programmes

Developed through WPA’s own coaching system, each programme is designed to bring out the best in players, open up access to the sport, and help grow a vibrant padel community

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 3:50 PM

World Padel Academy (WPA) has announced the launch of its new Junior and Adult Academies, created to make padel more accessible to aspiring players of all ages and skill levels. The initiative reflects WPA’s commitment to growing a strong community around one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, while fostering talent and personal development both on and off the court through its specialised coaching system and structured training model.

Tailored for children aged 4 to 15, the Junior Academy offers age-specific coaching that develops technical ability while instilling discipline, teamwork, and confidence. Sessions take place at WPA’s Al Quoz facility, with young athletes grouped by age to ensure the right progression and support at every stage.

WPA already serves a thriving community of more than 20,000 players and operates 10 state-of-the-art indoor courts at its flagship Dubai venue, positioning it as a leader in making padel more inclusive and community-focused.

To encourage the next generation of players, WPA will host the next open day on September 6 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

These events will give children the chance to try padel for free, meet the coaches, and experience the joy of the sport firsthand.

Running in parallel, the Adult Academy provides evening training for players of all levels who want to refine their skills, tactics, and gameplay. Sessions are held on weekdays and Sundays, with each participant undergoing an initial assessment to ensure they train alongside others of similar ability.

The launch of both academies marks an important step in WPA’s mission to nurture a sustainable padel ecosystem across the UAE — one that is inclusive, welcoming, and community-driven.