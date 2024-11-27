World Padel Academy expands internationally, launching new facility in Mansfield, UK

Ali Al Arif, CEO of World Padel Academy; John Radford, chairman of Mansfieldtown Football Club; Carolyn Radford, CEO of Mansfieldtown Football Club; and James Bowring, COO, World Padel Academy UK.

World Padel Academy (WPA) has made history as the first UAE-based padel brand to expand internationally, with the launch of its newest facility in Mansfield, UK. With 43 courts across six venues in the UAE, Bahrain, and now the UK, WPA is continuing to elevate the UAE's reputation for sports excellence on a global scale.

This milestone further solidifies WPA’s position as a leading padel academy, known for its innovative coaching methodologies, community-focused programmes, and ambitious vision for growth. The expansion into the UK reflects the academy's commitment to taking padel to international audiences and promoting the sport globally.

Ali Al Arif, CEO of World Padel Academy, expressed pride in the achievement: "As an Emirati company, we are proud to be the first in the region to take padel to an international audience. This achievement showcases our dedication to promoting the sport and strengthening ties between the UAE and the global padel community."

The launch of the UK facility has been met with enthusiasm from local leaders, who recognise the potential for community growth and cultural exchange. Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield, commented: "Welcoming World Padel Academy to Mansfield is an exciting step for our town. This partnership will not only bring a new sport to our community but also foster cultural exchange and strengthen our local economy. We look forward to seeing the positive impact WPA will have on our residents and our town."

Steve Yemm, Member of Parliament for Mansfield, added: "World Padel Academy’s arrival in Mansfield is a testament to the growing global appeal of our town. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to promote cultural ties and economic growth through sports." James Bowring, COO of WPA UK, shared: "This expansion is a significant step for WPA and the sport of padel. We are excited to bring our expertise to Mansfield and work closely with the community to grow the game." John Radford, chairman of Mansfield Town Football Club, also expressed his excitement, saying: "Partnering with World Padel Academy aligns with our vision for community development through sport. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will create for Mansfield." The new facility in Mansfield will introduce WPA’s renowned coaching methodologies, professional programmes, and community-driven initiatives to a wider audience. As WPA continues to grow regionally and internationally, its UAE roots remain central to its mission of promoting padel and fostering cultural exchange through sport.

For more information about World Padel Academy, visit wpa.ae.