World Corporate Summit hosts its first networking event

Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 10:08 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM

On September 29, 100 business executives from multinational corporations, major UAE companies, and government institutions gathered at 25Hours Hotel One Central, for the first exclusive networking event to introduce the World Corporate Summit and the VIP World Cup Dubai Programme, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The event involved a presentation by Bernard Caiazzo, president, about the World Corporate Summit, VIP World Cup Dubai Programme, and the tremendous efforts of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism to support business tourism and economic growth in the region, following the success of Expo2020 Dubai.

The VIP World Cup Dubai Programme will bring together decision-makers from the global top 5000 companies, major investment funds, football sponsors, football clubs and leagues for the prestigious World Corporate Summit to deliberate on pressing universal and sector-specific issues and build partnerships that will shape the future of the global economy, taking place in tandem with the 2022 World Cup.

The summit consists of intimate round-table discussions across the following verticals: finance, business, health, education, industry, media, technology and sport.

The exclusive invitation-only inaugural edition of the World Corporate Summit, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, will take place from November 21 to December 15, with the mission of driving economic growth not only in the UAE but also globally, while providing attendees with the opportunity to do business while attending their national team’s matches, supporting economic growth and tourism in the GCC region.