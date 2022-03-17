Wonder Bakery inaugurates a 62,000 sq ft food manufacturing facility

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:43 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:44 AM

Industrial-grade bakery Wonder Bakery has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Dh50 million manufacturing and distributing facility at Dubai Industrial City, one of the largest industrial hubs in the region. The new facility will produce up to 50,000 tons of fresh and frozen bakery products and hot and cold kitchen products annually to be distributed to food and beverage businesses across the UAE and other wider regions — further boosting the food and beverage manufacturing sector.

The factory’s official opening on March 9 was presided over by partners Kaleemullah Khan, Ubaid Memoni and Ahmed Memoni. Saud Abu Alshawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, was also in attendance.

The new 62,000 sq ft. facility in Dubai Industrial City will create 350 jobs, facilitating economic growth and employment in the region. Wonder Bakery currently supplies its products to hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, airlines, and other food and beverage businesses. Wonder Bakery will continue investing in new equipment and infrastructure over the next two years to expand exports to nearly 25 countries across the GCC, United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Saud Abu Alshawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, said: “Localising food production is a key priority of the UAE government to reinforce our self-reliant economy and safeguard our country from any unexpected disruptions to the supply chain. Being the region’s largest manufacturing and logistics hub and a strategic driver of the national food security agenda we are committed to creating an enabling environment that supports businesses in the food and beverage sector to expand and innovate. Wonder Bakery has witnessed incredible success in Dubai since its formation, and we are delighted to support them in their next phase of growth within our comprehensive community."

Kaleemullah Khan, managing director at Wonder Bakery, said: “The opening of our new facility in Dubai Industrial City marks a significant milestone in our ambitious journey to become MENA’s leading producer of fresh and frozen bakery products. Our new factory will enable us to increase our production with room for innovation and growth in the future. The business district’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure will also enhance our access to new markets and support the UAE’s export economy, extending the reputation of the UAE-made products on an international scale.”

Wonder Bakery is a full solution industrial bakery committed to operating an FSSC-certified facility, which is a globally recognised food safety and hygiene standard. The company employs advanced production processes to maintain quality and high-performance production and champions preservative-free foods.

Covering more than 550 million sq ft, Dubai Industrial City is designed around a world-class master plan that divides the massive business district into strategic sector-focused zones. The food and beverage site covers a total land area of 23.5 million sq ft and is home to more than 60 food and beverage manufacturers.

Wonder Bakery fresh and frozen products are available to be delivered to customers all over the UAE through their eCommerce website platform, https://wonder-bakery.com