Women power brings CBBC sales to Coca-Cola Arena for the first time

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 12:18 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 12:20 PM

The most well-known brand sale has headed to the famous Coca-Cola Arena for the first time in 18 years. The one behind this major shift is none other than Nisha Samyani, the director of Concept Brands Group. Her vision was set on giving a new home to CBBC and it indeed came true with the brand sale coming to Coca-Cola Arena.

Samyani stated her excitement: “I am very much excited to bring CBBC to Coca-Cola Arena. This is a huge opportunity for us to deliver something special to our beloved customers. The past 18 years of CBBC have been tremendous and the next few years will be even more successful with our step to a new horizon.”

The vision of Samyani was to redefine and repackage CBBC as a whole giving its customers the ultimate shopping destination that they have never experienced before. Samyani has made sure that CBBC will stick to its roots which are great prices, discounts, and signature deals.

The media houses were gathered around for this auspicious occasion and the centre stage was taken by Samyani and her beautiful daughter Pahal Samyani. Dan Harris, deputy general manager of Coca-Cola Arena; Salah Al Hashmi, CEO of Brands4u; Captain Khalid, and Thani Bin Abid Al Marri were among the ones who inaugurated the CBBC shopping carnival.

The first step towards the new CBBC era was convenience. No better way to do so than by having free parking for your shopping. Yes, free parking at the Coca-Cola Arena is happening.

“I feel that free parking plays a very important role for consumers to help them choose a shopping destination. And a place like Coca-Cola Arena where parking can be quite a challenge, this will be a head turner” said Samyani.

CBBC Shopping Carnival introduced a variety of bundle deals, price drops on some of the most famous brands such as Lacoste, Fila, Lifestyle, Guess, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Shein, Oxxily, Still19, Patek Louis many more in the lineup.

“It is a proud moment for me to lead this memorable initiative and I hope this can encourage all the hardworking women out there to step ahead and take the lead. And I am pretty sure if you believe in it you will surely succeed” added Samyani. CBBC Shopping Carnival is happening in the Coca-Cola Arena, which started on October 5 and will run till October 9, when customers can enjoy big brands and affordable prices with free entry and free parking from 10 am to 10 pm. Any questions and concerns can be reached via WhatsApp or call on +971527910100.