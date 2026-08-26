Wizzmoni partners with Oman Air to launch AI-powered co-branded ‘Wizz Voyager’ multi-currency travel card

Wizzmoni Financial Services Ltd and Oman Air have partnered to launch the co-branded Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Card, an AI-powered travel card supporting multiple global currencies. Bringing together Wizzmoni’s fintech capabilities and Oman Air’s international network, the partnership delivers a seamless experience by integrating payments, rewards and travel benefits into a single platform.

Designed for frequent travellers, students and professionals, the card offers a seamless digital forex experience with real-time tracking and smart financial controls. The partnership supports Oman Air’s strategy of extending the customer experience beyond the flight through integrated travel services and value-added retail solutions.

Surya Kuchibotla, vice president – retailing, ancillary and commerce at Oman Air, said: "As customer expectations continue to evolve, partnerships such as this allow us to extend the Oman Air experience beyond the airport, creating greater value throughout the entire travel journey. Our partnership with Wizzmoni reflects that vision by combining travel and payments into one seamless experience, giving guests greater flexibility while unlocking meaningful rewards every time they travel."

The card transforms everyday spending into travel opportunities, offering access to Oman Air flight vouchers, upgrades and exclusive travel benefits through milestone-based rewards. Customers can also explore holidays and ancillary services through Wizz Voyager’s digital platforms.

"The Wizz Voyager Card is built for the new-age global traveller, where every swipe unlocks value and every journey becomes more rewarding. This is a bold step towards creating a truly connected travel and payment ecosystem," said Amir Nagammy, founder and group CEO of Wizz Financial.

"At Wizzmoni, we are committed to elevating every aspect of the customer travel journey. This partnership brings together innovation and experience to deliver greater value, convenience and memorable moments for international travellers worldwide,” said CA Krishnan R, director and CEO of Wizzmoni India.

The card will be available across Oman Air counters, Wizzmoni branches and authorised partners, with digital onboarding designed to deliver a seamless customer experience.