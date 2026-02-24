Wizzmoni partners with KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Wizzmoni, formerly Unimoni, has on boarded Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty as the faces of Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card and its comprehensive foreign exchange solutions.

Powered by Visa, the Wizz Voyager Card supports 25 global currencies, including seven exclusive currencies unique to India market. The AI-enabled mobile app ensures real-time loading, tracking, and enhanced security controls.

“International travel is a big part of my life, and having a trusted global financial partner in Wizzmoni makes all the difference,” said KL Rahul.

“I love how the Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card makes international spending seamless, while Wizzmoni’s trusted forex services give me complete confidence wherever I go,” said Athiya Shetty.

“At Wizz Financial, our mission has always been to simplify global mobility through innovation. We are redefining the travel experience. By on boarding KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, we are connecting with a generation of travelers who demand excellence,” said Amir Nagammy, founder and group CEO of Wizz Financial.

Wizzmoni, formerly Unimoni, is a trusted NBFC and AD-II licenced financial services provider with 300+ branches across India, offering gold loans, foreign exchange, send money abroad, multi-currency travel cards, travel and holidays, digital payments, wallet solutions, and insurance.

Part of Wizz Financial, a global fintech leader headquartered in the UAE and India, Wizzmoni delivers secure, technology-driven, AI-powered payment and lending solutions across high-growth markets and key economic corridors.

For more information, visit: www.unimoni.in.