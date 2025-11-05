WizzFinancial’s Unimoni signs strategic partnership with Sahaj Retail Limited

WizzFinancial, a premier global fintech platform specialising in cross-border payments, digital wallets, and inclusive financial solutions, has announced a landmark strategic partnership between Unimoni India, fully owned subsidiary of WizzFinancial with Sahaj Retail Limited - one of India's largest and fastest-growing phygital rural retail networks.

This alliance will leverage Sahaj’s extensive rural network - targeting over 350 thousand centres set to expand to 600 thousand across India—and the innovative capabilities of Wizz Voyager, Wizz UPI, and Wizz Wallet to bring affordable, accessible digital financial services directly to India’s underserved communities.

Through this partnership, WizzFinancial and Sahaj will jointly facilitate and distribute a suite of financial products, including cross-border remittances, micro-lending, digital wallets, and UPI-enabled payments, creating new opportunities for economic inclusion and empowerment. By combining Sahaj’s village-level entrepreneurship model with Wizz’s corridor expertise in India, GCC, and the USA, both organisations will unlock prosperity for millions of individuals and businesses bridging these key global markets.

This collaboration positions WizzFinancial in India at the forefront of digital transformation and financial inclusion, aligning with India’s vision of digital empowerment while extending best-in-class fintech solutions to the GCC and USA to the world’s fastest-growing digital finance market.

"This partnership is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We look forward to a future where our collective efforts will empower individuals, families, and businesses, enabling them to explore new horizons and connect effortlessly," said Amir Nagammy, founder and group chief executive officer, WizzFinancial.

Speaking on the partnership, Biswajit Chatterjee, chief executive officer of Sahaj Retail Limited, said: “At Sahaj, our mission has always been to strengthen the digital and financial inclusion ecosystem across rural India. This partnership with Unimoni represents a significant step forward in enhancing the service capabilities of our Sahaj Mitrs. By expanding the range of essential financial and value-added services available at the last mile, we aim to create more income opportunities for our entrepreneurs while delivering greater convenience and trust to citizens in remote regions.”