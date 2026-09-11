Wizz Financial launches global cross-border wallet linking India, UAE and US

Wizz Financial has unveiled the Wizz Financial App at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, bringing a comprehensive range of financial services together on a single digital platform.

The app brings together Wizz Financial's technology capabilities with the scale, reach and trust of its India network, which serves more than 5 million customers through more than 360 branches across 22 states.

Through the app, customers can access inward and outward remittances, foreign exchange, multi-currency prepaid cards, lending solutions, UPI for global users to India and bill payments, mobile recharges, and travel and visa services.

A key feature of the platform is SWITCH, Wizz Financial's proprietary interoperability infrastructure, designed to connect its applications across the US, UAE and India, as well as participating third-party wallets and financial platforms. SWITCH enables customers to move money seamlessly across the Wizz Financial ecosystem. Cross-border payouts are supported by Wizz Financial's proprietary payout network, reaching more than 80 countries.

The platform also connects Wizz Financial's US and UAE propositions with India's UPI ecosystem, enabling eligible real-time transfers into Indian UPI accounts. Through the UPI One World framework, eligible international visitors can also use the Wizz Financial App to make cashless payments across India, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and prescribed limits.

"UPI is one of the most powerful pieces of public digital infrastructure the world has ever built. We have followed the Prime Minister's vision for UPI from the very beginning, and I am prouder than ever that Wizz Financial is now helping carry that vision beyond India's borders, spearheading a truly global, cross-border UPI ecosystem. With SWITCH, we are bringing payments, wallets and cross-border money movement together across the US, UAE and India, so that residents, non-residents and international customers can all move money through the same trusted rails," said Amir Nagammy, founder and group CEO, Wizz Financial.

"Wizz Financial has built the trust of millions of customers in India through accessibility and service excellence. By combining our nationwide branch presence with our digital capabilities, we are giving customers a simpler and more convenient way to access and manage their financial needs," said Krishnan R, director and CEO, Wizz Financial India.

The launch at GFF 2026 marks a significant step in Wizz Financial's strategy to build an integrated financial platform connecting customers and businesses across key global economic corridors.

For more information, visit: www.wizzfinancial.com