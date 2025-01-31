Witness the return of Mikhail Pletnev’s £100,000 piano at InClassica 2025

Renowned Russian pianist Mikhail Pletnev is gearing up for his highly anticipated performance at InClassica 2025 with his beloved “SK-EX Shigeru Kawai” grand piano, which follows him all over the world.

The prized instrument, a top-of-the-line product of Shigeru Kawai series of grand pianos specially manufactured and tuned for the musician by Kawai in Hamamatsu, Japan, was robbed in 2023 while en route to a concert in Palermo, Italy, where the pianist was performing. The van containing the piano, worth an estimated £100,000, was stolen by thieves from a parking garage which Pletnev employs for all dates of his international tour, leaving him and his fans devastated at the loss of his invaluable device.

After a tense spell, the piano, albeit damaged, was retrieved by Italian police. It has since been brought back to its original glory and fully restored with the help of tuner Arimune Yamamoto, ready to accompany Pletnev back to the stage where it truly belongs. For the maestro whose international performances rely heavily on this specific piano, the recovery of the instrument signifies a fresh chapter in his career, leading him to his highly-anticipated return to The InClassica International Music Festival 2025 in 5 different roles in Dubai. This ground-breaking affair, taking place from the 6th to the 21st of April, will bring together classical music’s finest soloists, conductors, and orchestras for two weeks of dazzling performances.

Marking its 14th anniversary, this edition dedicated to Composer-In-Residence Alexey Shor is extra special as it allows audiences to witness the virtuoso's invaluable presence across four concerts and five different roles. On April 9, he will perform as a soloist with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra under Andrea Battistoni. Then, on April 12, he will conduct the Franz Schubert Philharmonia with the young violin sensation Daniel Lozakovich featuring 14 Mémoires Musicales, a piece for orchestra inspired by Pletnev’s life memories from childhood through youth, conveyed through simplicity and powerful emotions. He will also present a solo recital on April 19 with a curated selection of works spanning the best in classical music before bringing the festival to a close with a spectacular grand finale, a duo recital on April 21 accompanied by Lozakovich. As one of the most charismatic musicians of the 21st century, Mikhail Pletnev has rightfully earned icon status in the world of classical music. Born in the northern Russian port of Arkhangelsk in 1957 to musician parents who taught at the local conservatory, he achieved widespread acclaim after winning first prize at the 1978 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition at age 21. Since then, his recordings have earned numerous accolades, including a 2005 Grammy Award for his own arrangement of Prokofiev’s Cinderella and the 1996 Gramophone Award for his critically acclaimed album of Scarlatti’s Sonatas. Pianist, conductor, composer, and cultural leader, remarkably talented Mikhail Pletnev is one to watch for at the world’s biggest musical observatory, InClassica 2025, set against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai Opera.

For more information about the 2025 InClassica International Music Festival, visit the official website at inclassica.com.