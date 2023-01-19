Witness Kings & Queens of Comedy at Mall of Emirates

Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 6:28 PM

One of South Africa’s longest running flagship comedy brands is making its way for the first Dubai edition of the Kings & Queens of Comedy. Bringing world-class comedy to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates stage, this comedy extravaganza will see comic giants from Africa and the Middle East entertaining audiences on January 27.

Shining their comical armour and sharpening their witty swords, the royal line-up taking centre stage includes the Kings of Comedy Loyiso Gola, Nik Rabinowitz, Alfred Adriaan, Simmi Areff and Dubai's very own Abz Ali with a special appearance by the Queen of punny punchlines, Imah Dumagay.

“We pride ourselves on bringing world-class entertainment to our stages and giving our patrons the true Blu Blood Experience. You are getting a massive line-up of headliner comedians from start to finish. We’ve picked the cream of the crop and we’re excited to be bringing the first Dubai edition of Kings & Queens of Comedy,” said Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman from Blu Blood.

Celebrating 10 years of the brand this year, the brand has grown to be one of the leading comedy brands in South Africa. “Our line-ups are what comedy-loving audiences love about attending our shows. It’s a brand that we have nurtured and that we are extremely proud of, and the new year will see some exciting developments from our end."

These comedy heavyweights are ready to take hilarity to the next level. Kings & Queens of Comedy: Dubai Edition tickets are now available from Dh150 through PlatinumList.

