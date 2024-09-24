WithFeeling welcomes Keith Gillespie as head of Sonic Branding

Keith Gillespie brings a fresh and innovative perspective to WithFeeling.

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM

WithFeeling is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Gillespie as its new head of Sonic Branding. An award-winning sonic branding expert from Ireland, Keith’s arrival signals the company’s bold ambition to accelerate its global expansion and solidify its position as a leader in the sonic branding industry.

With a wealth of experience working with renowned brands across the US, Europe, and Australia, Keith brings a fresh and innovative perspective to WithFeeling. His expertise in creating memorable and impactful audio identities aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to push the boundaries of sound and music for brands worldwide.

Keith’s approach, grounded in the belief that “sonic branding is an extension of a brand’s core foundation,” will drive WithFeeling’s efforts to deliver world-class audio experiences that resonate deeply with audiences.

Commenting on the appointment, Joe Dickinson, chief music officer at WithFeeling, said: "We’re thrilled to have Keith join us at such an exciting time for WithFeeling. His expertise and creative vision will be instrumental in driving our ambitious growth plans. As we continue to expand, Keith’s leadership will help us achieve our goal of becoming the leading sonic branding agency globally." Keith’s appointment marks a significant step forward for WithFeeling as the company continues to scale aggressively, delivering cutting-edge, holistic audio branding solutions to clients around the world. Recent projects, such as the creation of a new sonic identity for the Galadari Brothers, exemplify WithFeeling’s dedication to crafting innovative soundscapes. The Galadari sonic identity combines orchestral arrangements with modern synth elements to reflect the grandeur and warmth of the brand. A memorable four-note sonic logo, designed to mirror the syllables of “Galadari,” serves as a distinctive and instantly recognisable auditory signature for the conglomerate.

"Sound, for us, is not just a medium but a vibrant language for storytelling, a powerful tool that triggers emotions and drives business growth. We're passionate about creating resonant sensory experiences that leave a lasting impact," says Chris Atkins, managing director, WithFeeling.