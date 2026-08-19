WiserGates opens pre-seed round at $30 million valuation, backed by investors from Japan and the UK

WiserGates Technologies Limited, a wealth fintech company headquartered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has kickstarted its pre-seed funding round at a $30 million valuation, with anchor commitments from Tokyo-based NewVision Japan Co. Ltd. and London-based 1CS Holdings Limited.

Founded by Muhammad Refayet Chowdhury and Md Nazibur Rahman, WiserGates positions itself at the intersection of real-world asset tokenization, inclusive investing and financial education. Its flagship platform, NANO Assets, converts small pools of everyday capital — what the founders call "nano capital" — into fractional, blockchain-based ownership of small, profitable, cash-generating businesses in well-regulated markets. These businesses are spread across a variety of sectors like farming, laundries, restaurants, groceries, gyms, commodities trading, and more to ensure diversification.

WiserGates has already seen success with this model, with more than $2 million in funds invested across 10+ companies and other asset classes over the past 5 years. It is a private equity tokenisation model that very few companies worldwide have executed successfully. Investors buy a small, direct stake in a business and share in its dividends and capital gains, while entrepreneurs can raise capital from investors across the world. On NANO, users grow wealth through financial literacy and ownership, while entrepreneurs grow theirs through financial literacy and capital.

With SMEs already accounting for more than 557,000 businesses in the UAE and the country targeting 1 million by 2030, according to the UAE Minister of Economy, the platform launches first in the UAE and UK, with a goal of deploying the model across both markets within 12 to 18 months as a new global template. The underlying goal is to convert "captive capital" into "participative capital", giving people across all socioeconomic backgrounds a real chance to own productive physical assets. These are the small businesses that quietly generate steady profit and cash flow, and just as they are core to NANO's model, small and medium enterprises are also core to Dubai's own economy.

"Our core mission is straightforward: to democratise wealth, ownership, capital and financial literacy, for everyone, everywhere," said Chowdhury. "Financial literacy isn't a luxury or a tool reserved for a few — it is a basic human right. Common people around the world are being priced out of ownership of the productive, physical assets that will matter most in the years ahead, and that has to change."

"Everything we do at WiserGates comes back to one question — does this give every individual a fair shot at building real wealth?" added Rahman.

WiserGates credits Dubai Chambers and DIFC for their early support in building the company's home in Dubai, and sees its roadmap as closely aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate's economy by 2033 and position it among the world's three leading financial centres.