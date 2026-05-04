Winners in the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards announced

Winners in the seventh annual Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards — the only awards programme recognising innovation in the workplace across 18 nations in the Middle East and North Africa have been announced. The awards are sponsored by RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The 2026 awards recognise organisations across 15 countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Türkiye, and the UAE. More than 1,400 nominations, submitted in Arabic and English, were evaluated in this year’s competition.

Winners were determined based on the average scores of 155 professionals worldwide, who served as judges across five juries. The awards recognise innovation across a wide range of categories, including apps, achievements, entire organisations, public relations, customer service, human resources, individual professionals, live and virtual events, management, sustainability, technology, and thought leadership.

Organisations receiving multiple Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie® Awards include Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADNEC Services, ADNOC Drilling, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Byrne Equipment Rental, Capital 360 Event Experiences, CarrefourSA (Türkiye), Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Customs, Eastern Health Cluster (Saudi Arabia), Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FLO Group (Türkiye), GSTC (Saudi Arabia), Hail Region Municipality (Saudi Arabia), Samsung Saudi, Le Chene (UAE), National Partnerships and Capacity Development Agency – Ministry of Culture (Saudi Arabia), NEOVA Katılım Sigorta (Türkiye), NMDC Energy, Ooredoo Kuwait, Qatar Foundation, Qatar Vision Production Company, QNET (Hong Kong), Quill Communications (UAE), Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Saudi German Health UAE, TCS Dubai, Tosyalı Holding (Türkiye), Türkiye Sigorta, Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.Ş. (Türkiye), and VakıfBank (Türkiye), among others.

Stevie winners will be presented their awards at a gala banquet at the InterContinental Istanbul on Friday, September 11. Tickets for the event will go on sale this summer.

"We are delighted to recognise the achievements of such a diverse group of organisations across the MENA region in the 2026 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards," said Maggie Miller. "We look forward to celebrating the winners at our gala event in Istanbul. The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional, and the programme continues to grow, reflecting the scale of innovation across the region."

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com/