Winner of 'Win For Sure with Alfred' grand prize raffle announced

The 'Win For Sure with Alfred' campaign by InsuranceMarket.ae has concluded in spectacular fashion, with the grand prize raffle on July 25, marking the high point of a campaign that has set new standards in customer engagement. In a moment of sheer excitement, Maksym Shut, a long-time customer, was announced as the winner of a brand new 2024 Chevrolet Captiva by Al Ghandi Auto, his name drawn by a DET official during the highly anticipated raffle.
Maksym’s journey from hearing a simple radio ad to becoming the grand prize winner epitomizes the thrilling and unexpected rewards that InsuranceMarket.ae has delivered throughout this campaign. “I have been a loyal customer of InsuranceMarket.ae for more than two years, and I’m truly happy to be part of this experience,” said Maksym. “Winning the grand prize was beyond my wildest dreams. I highly recommend InsuranceMarket.ae—they make positive things happen.”
The excitement and enthusiasm generated by the Win For Sure with Alfred campaign far exceeded expectations, according to Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. He further stated that, "This wasn’t just about offering prizes—it was about creating meaningful connections with our customers. The overwhelming participation we saw is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, and we’re thrilled to have made such a significant impact. We look forward to continuing to innovate and engage in the future."
As the campaign draws to a close, the impact it has had on customers like Maksym is clear. "I’m so grateful to InsuranceMarket.ae for this opportunity. They’ve shown me that they’re not just about business; they genuinely care about their customers. I’m proud to be part of the InsuranceMarket.ae family," Maksym added.
The Win For Sure with Alfred campaign has left an enduring legacy of trust, excitement, and the promise of more to come.
