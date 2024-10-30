Winner of Chattels & More Design Contest 2.0 x Dubai Home Festival 2024 announced

The grand prize of Dh50,000 for designing the UAE’s Most Loved Sofa using AI was awarded to Fargol Beheshti, whose innovative design symbolised ‘The Oasis’ — embodying the essence of UAE as a symbol of comfort and joy.

Chattels & More, in collaboration with Dubai Home Festival 2024 (DHF) organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced the winner of the prestigious Design Contest 2.0. This competition invited people in Dubai to submit a sofa design created with the use of AI, with the goal of it eventually being sold in store.

The grand prize of Dh50,000 for designing the UAE’s Most Loved Sofa using AI was awarded to Fargol Beheshti, whose innovative design symbolised ‘The Oasis’ — embodying the essence of UAE as a symbol of comfort and joy.

Runners-up for the contest included Linda Sarrar and Ayesha Meeran, among a total of five exceptional finalists, which also included Sara El- Batal and Salina Khawaja. Each of the participants impressed the judges with their forward-thinking design concepts, making for a close competition.

This is the second consecutive year that Chattels & More (has partnered with) Dubai Home Festival to host this ground-breaking design contest, providing a platform for designers to merge creativity with AI and set new trends in furniture design. The esteemed Grand Panel included Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of ESAG Group; Adrian Shaw, CEO of Chattels & More, Mohammed Feras, AVP Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, and the Emirati interior design influencer Manar Al Ali.

The Design Contest, which was launched in May this year, attracted numerous AI-enhanced sofa design submissions.

Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of ESAG, commented: "At ESAG, we believe this contest demonstrates how AI can be a powerful tool for designers without replacing the human touch. It challenged participants to redefine their creative processes. This competition paves the way for a new generation of products that are not just visually stunning, but also attuned to the needs and desires of today's diverse, discerning consumers.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, added: "The continued success of Dubai Home Festival is anchored in our dedication to showcasing the exceptional wealth of local talent that exists within our interior design and home furnishing sector. Our long-standing partnership with Chattels & More reaffirms our commitment to enabling Dubai’s design enthusiasts to play their part in elevating the city’s vibrant furniture landscape with their creative innovations. The emerging trends and technologies showcased during initiatives like the Chattels Design Contest 2.0 are integral to accelerating the growth of the city’s home retail sector and positioning Dubai as a leader in design excellence. We look forward to witnessing the promising impact of the winning projects in shaping the city’s design scene." The Design Contest, which was launched in May this year, attracted numerous AI-enhanced sofa design submissions. These were reviewed and shortlisted, with the final designs sent to be produced by Chattels & More’s trusted supplier in Poland. The grand finale event, held on October 25, 2024, at the Chattels & More Showroom in Mall of the Emirates, was a major highlight of DHF, drawing a large audience of design enthusiasts. The winning design will now be showcased at the showroom and sold as part of a limited-edition collection, with Fargol Beheshti credited as the visionary behind it. Guests at the event also had the opportunity to explore the Chattels & More range of modern and stylish furniture, reaffirming the brand’s position as UAE’s most loved furniture brand.

