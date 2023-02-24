Williams Racing and Gulf Oil International announce long-term partnership

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023

Williams Racing is delighted to announce a multi-year partnership with Gulf Oil International, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of oils and lubricants.

Gulf’s partnership with Williams Racing is another major signing for the team as it continues its transformative journey across the business, demonstrating the new era of commercial investment for Williams Racing since its acquisition by Dorilton Capital.

Together, Williams Racing and Gulf will write the next chapter of Gulf’s eminent motorsport story, expanding the partnership beyond the Formula 1 team as, in addition, Gulf will partner the Williams Racing Driver Academy and Williams Esports. This expansion ultimately works for Gulf to play a part in contributing to junior motorsport drivers’ careers and showcasing industry access for all.

The high-octane partnership will see the vibrant colours of Gulf adorn the new FW45, race driver suits, pitstop gantry and some of the team’s key pitstop personnel. There will be a number of high-profile marketing initiatives throughout the year that will embody a shared vision of a bright modern future for motorsport, both on and off the track.

Activations with the Williams Racing Driver Academy and Williams Esports will ensure Gulf can reach new audiences and play a role in the success stories of younger generations. The forward-thinking partnership will also comprise future-forward and digitally-enabled fan engagement opportunities in order to help bring fans of Williams Racing, Gulf and Formula 1 closer to the sport they love.

Matthew Savage, chairman of the board, Williams Racing, said: “I am incredibly excited about this partnership between Williams Racing and Gulf, a renowned and trusted global brand, who have put their trust in us as a long-term partner. This signifies the strength of our brand and commercial offerings as we continue our transformation. Gulf and Williams Racing share an illustrious motorsport heritage and, together, we are making history with this partnership.”

James Bower, commercial director for Williams Racing, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Gulf, a leading global manufacturer in the industry and a distinguished brand within motorsport. Our partnership demonstrates the ongoing effort by the team to develop our brand and commercial proposition. It’s a testament to the team and to Gulf for joining us on this journey and I’m eager for fans to experience what we have planned.”

Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil International: “Gulf has a proud history in motorsport with some of the most iconic and respected teams, and Williams Racing is no exception. Together we share decades of motorsport experience to bring motorsport, Formula 1 and Williams Racing fans closer to the sport they love through our partnership. We are also excited to expand our foothold in motorsport through the Williams Racing Driver Academy and Williams Esports. Together we share a vision of a bright modern future for motorsport on and off the track; made possible through our common culture of partnership and innovation. This makes Williams Racing the perfect partner for Gulf, and we’re excited to start this next chapter of our iconic motorsport story.”