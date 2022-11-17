William Wang to provide real estate investment opportunities through his new venture DMK Avenue

By Ammar Tarique Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 1:09 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 1:14 PM

Thailand is one of the most visited countries in the world. Thus its fashion and cuisine trends are unrivalled. For its citizens in Thailand, William Wang, founder of DMK Avenue, is bringing a one-stop dining and shopping destination. The business suggests a proposal to unite the neighbourhood under one roof while providing the pleasure they deserve.

Some of its primary services improvised by William Wang are:

•Co-Working Spaces: It enables its customers to settle their offices in the charming spaces provided in DMK mall. It is designed to inspire people when they work; DMK Avenue offers the service for businesses to rent office spaces while in proximity to shops and restaurants.

•Pharmacy: dm Avenue’s 24/7 pharmacy is available for over-the-counter and prescription services. Their professional medical staff will gladly assist their clients with any concerns or queries.

•Fruit Market: Thailand is home to many popular fruits like mangoes, passion fruits, pineapples, and coconuts. DMK Avenue is pleased to offer its people a 'Fruit Market.' A wide variety of freshly picked fruits are brought to their users daily at the most affordable prices while respecting sanitary measures. Wang debuted DMK’s Avenue first pillar on September 29. The corporation is getting ready to launch its other pillars. Wang, Jonah Ng, and Panitan Samee, the company's co-founders, said that the first pillar was established in the presence of all the directors and colleagues. Additionally, he said that the first pillar represents the start of wealth for the neighbourhood and all of the project's active participants.

Thanks to Wang, the people of Thailand now enjoy a new shopping location. The store gives customers a complete shopping experience in one place, ensuring they can locate whatever items they require. At DMK Avenue, shoppers can access everything from fruits to designer accessories.

The main objective of Wang with his DMK Avenue venture is to become consistent with the national philosophy. Wang strives to improve the quality of life for all people. The mall is a hub of entertainment close to Don Mueang International Airport. Customers will enjoy dining, shopping, leisure, and other services most lavishly while ensuring they spend quality and valuable time at DMK, according to the business's official website.

Thailand residents can make a strong fashion statement on DMK Avenue as Wang predicts. The mall offers customers many options for finding anything they want, thanks to its 500 stalls. Customers will learn that DMK Avenue is the go-to place for events, milestone celebrations, special occasions, birthdays, etc.

According to Wang, DMK Avenue offers a variety of stylish shoes, bags, and clothing, particularly for women. Customers are closer to their favourite stores and designers thanks to the special collections.

The centre of Thai entertainment is located on DMK Avenue. People of all ages go to the mall to unwind and spend time with loved ones while indulging in delectable meals.

Ammar Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.