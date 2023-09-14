Why software geniuses hold the key to your dog's happiness
As e-commerce leads the world into a new consumer age, pet brands are teaming with innovative engineers to make it easier for pet-lovers to get their furry friends' favorite treats, toys, and other essentials
Much has been written about the worldwide shift to online shopping, particularly over the past ten years. At the center of e-commerce, of course, are people, whose quest for convenience could cause the global e-commerce market to reach a massive $3.64 trillion in 2023 (according to Statista).
Interestingly, that explosion in online sales is not 100 per cent human-driven. As shoppers everywhere enjoy the ease of making purchases with a few clicks, someone (or something) else is contributing to e-commerce: our pets.
The boom in pet retailing is being felt everywhere that individuals love their furry buddies. Consider the US: the American Pet Product Association (APPA) estimates that in 2022, American pet owners spent $136.8 billion on everything from squeaky toys to cat wands. With countries like Canada, the UK, and Brazil just as enthusiastic about their pets, supplying pet products online is big business.
That's where tech professionals like Vamsi Krishna Thatikonda enter the picture. He is using his skills and knowledge to help create the infrastructure for supporting e-commerce, including pet retail.
Before he began streamlining how you order your dog's favorite treats online, Vamsi studied at Wright State University, where he earned his master's degree in computer engineering. Now a senior software engineer, he has spent over 14 years developing and strengthening e-commerce platforms as well as designing innovative solutions in healthcare, e-commerce, finance, and other sectors.
In assisting pet retailers and other companies, Vamsi has found that the role of technology is changing rapidly in e-commerce. "It's often driven by customer expectations, which are evolving just as quickly," he says. "When today's consumer visits an e-commerce site, whether it's a pet store or a clothing brand, they are looking for a frictionless, intuitive experience. Anything less can result in a break in customer trust and loyalty."
As a software engineer, Vamsi has come alongside major online retailers to implement software platforms that are robust, scalable, and feature-rich. While he relies on his technical expertise, he also possesses a deep understanding of customer behavior and e-commerce trends. Leveraging the two allows him to create intuitive user interfaces and to enhance customer experiences.
"In e-commerce, it's crucial to pay attention to every detail even though visiting a website is different from walking into an actual store," Vamsi explains. "Online, the website or app is the storefront. I use my skills to make sure that the platform is very user-friendly, fast, and secure so that when a customer ‘walks in,' they want to return again and again."
Throughout his career, Vamsi has paid attention to the details that make e-commerce a smooth and convenient experience, including performance optimisation, cybersecurity, and data analysis. On any given project, he may be responsible for developing scalable APIs, optimising server response times, and integrating secure payment gateways.
"These are all critical elements of any successful e-commerce platform," Vamsi explains. "Most important, perhaps, is personalisation. Much of my work involves integrating features that help consumers to feel heard and seen when they shop online. A study by Epsilon revealed that 80 per cent of consumers are more likely to make a purchase when brands offer personalised experiences. I have found this to be especially important in pet retailing because pets elicit such deep emotions in people."
Vamsi's contributions to pet retailing have been significant, as the platforms he has developed allow companies to understand and cater to the unique needs of each pet owner. His work is resulting in e-commerce platforms that are streamlined, easier to navigate, and personalised.
While Vamsi is enjoying his career, he attributes his success to two factors: the opportunities to learn from his talented peers and his ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of e-commerce.
"The world of software development and e-commerce is a whirlwind of continuous advancements," says Vamsi. "To stay relevant, I have to keep learning and adapting because tomorrow's knowledge may be obsolete. I am on a lifelong journey of constant exploration and education."
Vamsi is excited about the future of e-commerce, and he hopes to be at its forefront. "e-commerce has enormous potential for innovation, and I can't wait to help more businesses realise its power. With such an interconnected world, the demand for efficient, scalable, and secure platforms will only grow," Vamsi says. "I look forward to innovating in this field, and, yes, making it easier for dogs and cats to get their favourite toys."
Vamsi is a senior software engineer who leverages his ingenuity and dedication to enhance e-commerce. He strengthens the online shopper's experience by developing customer-centric platforms that are intuitive to use. His goal is to shape the future of online retail, one line of a code at a time.
To learn more, please visit: www.linkedin.com/in/vamsithatikonda/