Why Personal Branding is Important for Businesspersons - Sofia Shved Explains
Personal branding is more important than it's ever been - the digital age sees most businesses conducted online in some capacity with overflowing opportunities for success and career development.
But what is personal branding? Think of yourself as a business - you have a unique set of skills and experiences that you can offer to others that will bring them value. For people to find you, you need to create a brand persona that clearly explains who you are and what you can do.
Sofia Shved, CEO of PR Novo, knows the power that exists in a well-articulated personal brand! PR firms work with their clients to build their brand and influence within their industry. She recently started focusing on the Middle East market.
Sofia's agency specializes in supporting businesses and individuals to feature in Tier 1 publications like Forbes, Huffington Post, and Entrepreneur for brand exposure. It can be hard to quantify the true potential that exists in your company's names appearing in popular and credible online sources - ultimately, it's about eyes on your brand name. This is what converts to higher traffic, conversion rates, and successful business outcomes.
The online business world is a crowded place - it's important to stand out. Hence, you maximize your chances of building relationships with businesses and individuals in your area of expertise. Sofia offers PR services to help consultants, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and Fortune 500s communicate the value they can offer.
A vital part of PR Novo's personal branding campaigns is helping clients to build trust, credibility, and authority within their field. She understands that these are fundamental elements of building relationships and growing an engaged and loyal following online. Of course, it makes sense! We want to follow people we feel we can trust and relate to and who offer us valuable information about something of interest to us.
Sofia's years of experience working in PR means she has a wealth of knowledge about successful strategies for building a personal brand. She also has a background in psychology and coaching and believes 'the best resource is yourself.'
Sofia is driven to help entrepreneurs unlock the potential that exists within them. When working with clients, Sofia focuses on leveraging various opportunities to gain media coverage. The time and effort invested in leveraging media coverage can have wildly beneficial outcomes for promoting your brand - remember, things can move fast online!
A cornerstone of the PR strategy at PR Novo is to support clients with content creation - blogs, videos, and podcasts are all opportunities to share great value with others interested in your niche.
Beyond social media channels, Sofia sees excellent value in self-publishing, providing her clients a platform to share their expertise and build authority in their industry. She also assists clients in taking advantage of public speaking opportunities and involvement at in-person events - both powerful ways to foster meaningful connections within the industry and promote your brand name!
Sofia also brings a unique perspective to her work as CEO of a PR agency - she's a travel enthusiast! A big part of her own personal brand is what she shares about her traveling adventures and cultural experiences.
