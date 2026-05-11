Why health insurance is becoming a necessity, not an option in 2026

Health insurance is increasingly being viewed as a financial necessity rather than just a legal obligation, driven by rising healthcare costs and growing awareness of preventive care.

According to Adnan Saba Al Aish, CEO of Takaful Emarat, healthcare costs in the UAE have seen a steady rise over the years. From routine consultations and diagnostic tests to emergency surgeries and long-term treatments, medical expenses can quickly become overwhelming without adequate coverage. “A single medical emergency can cost tens of thousands of dirhams, placing unexpected financial pressure on families and businesses alike. In this environment, health insurance acts as a financial safety net, helping policyholders access quality care without worrying about the burden of large medical bills,” said Adnan.

Industry experts believe health insurance has also become a business necessity. Organisations across the UAE are recognising the role employee wellness plays in productivity, retention, and overall business performance. “Comprehensive group medical insurance helps businesses attract and retain top talent while ensuring employees feel valued and protected. In a competitive market, companies that prioritise employee wellbeing often see stronger engagement and long-term loyalty,” added Adnan.

In the UAE, many individuals and businesses are also increasingly turning toward Shariah-compliant health insurance solutions that align with ethical and Islamic financial principles.

Takaful-based insurance models promote transparency, shared responsibility, and mutual support, making them an attractive option for customers seeking both protection and ethical financial practices. “At Takaful Emarat, we understand the evolving needs of our customers and remain committed to providing reliable, comprehensive, and Shariah-compliant health insurance solutions that protect what matters most,” Adnan concluded.

For more information, please visit www.takafulemarat.com

Call: 600 522550

Email: support@takafulemarat.com