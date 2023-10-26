Why expert supply chain professionals are essential in ERP Implementations - Spotlight on Oracle NetSuite
Marsel Khanane and peers at GITEX GLOBAL 2023
If you've been keeping tabs on the tech world, then you've probably heard of GITEX GLOBAL 2023. It's not just a regular tech event; it's one of the biggest on the globe. This year, something caught our attention - Oracle NetSuite's discussion on ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems, hosted by none other than Hossam Refaat.
Let's break it down, shall we?
Who's behind the magic?
The event, a highlight of GITEX 2023, is orchestrated by Deepak Soni and Randa Pierre for Oracle NetSuite. And taking centre stage with all the juicy details? Marsel Khanane. Check him out.
Why should you care?
Let's be honest, ERP talk can sound a bit...dry. But it's vital stuff. Think of ERP systems as the brains behind a company, helping businesses streamline processes, scale, boost profits, and even save on labour costs. And when you've got the right team in place - particularly those ace supply chain professionals - magic happens. They ensure the ERP system does its job right, helping businesses flourish.
What's the big deal about Oracle NetSuite?
Oracle NetSuite isn't just another name in the ERP world; it's one of the best solutions out there, globally. And the panel discussion at GITEX? It wasn't just a casual chat. It was a deep dive into how businesses can unlock the best criteria for selecting ERP systems. Plus, the event underlined just how crucial it is to have a qualified procurement and supply chain team on board during and after the ERP system is in place.
Okay, I'm interested. What will I learn?
If you managed to grab a seat at the event or if you're just tuning in now, here are the key takeaways:
- Grasping the real impact of ERP implementation for business growth and profitability.
- Realizing the true goldmine: Competent supply chain professionals. They're the backbone of successful ERP implementations.
