What’s happening with the global FinTech sector? Avinash Malladhi helps explain

We talked to one of the foremost names in the fields of finance and accounting, Avinash Malladhi — a finance business analyst, about the transformation of accounting through the use of AI. Currently working at Calumet Specialty Products, he manages products alongside financing and procurement while also being a specialist in implementing AI solutions and automating the accounts payable process

By Shagun Sharma Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 4:06 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 4:07 PM

He explained that with the advancements in technology and other adjacent domains, the FinTech industry has to adapt to the newly introduced mechanisms to achieve maximum efficiency and output. It feels like something any expert would traditionally say, but that does not change the fact that it still is, in fact, very much true.

The FinTech sector stands as one of the foundation blocks of the global economy. As the sector continues to evolve significantly through technological advancements and regulatory changes, digitalisation is transforming the way financial services are delivered. Fintech innovations are getting better and better with new trends emerging around the globe.

Avinash Malladhi started as an audit and accounting intern in India in 2007. He later pursued his MBA and worked on IT finance automation projects for a while before taking the lead on finance and accounting automation solutions at one of the world’s most prominent companies. Working with artificial intelligence and machine learning in the domain of finance, Malladhi claims to have been exposed to the vast potential of these technologies and tools in the sector.

In the conversation, he focused on the power of Artificial intelligence (AI) in significantly impacting risk management practices within the fintech sector, as AI is being used to analyse enormous quantities of data to identify potential risks such as fraud or cyberattacks, helping financial institutions mitigate these risks and protect their customers. Fintech companies are further utilising AI algorithms and machine learning techniques to enhance risk assessment and mitigation. “AI is also leveraged in anti-money laundering efforts, where it can analyse transactional data in real time to identify suspicious activities and enhance compliance,” he insightfully added.

Avinash’s expertise strongly focuses on the avenue of AI-OCR. AI-powered Optical Character Recognition (AI-OCR) is one of the most advanced applications that we are seeing more and more of in customer-centric domains, including banking, insurance, and the like." AI-OCR allows us to take a huge volume of unstructured data and convert it into structured data that can be easily analysed for financial insights", he elaborated, "and this is a game-changer for the accounting profession.”

Blockchain technology is another decentralized and distributed ledger system, says Malladhi, that FinTech companies use as it securely records and verifies transactions across multiple computers, using cryptographic principles to create a transparent and tamper-resistant network. This enables secure and efficient transactions nullifying the need for intermediaries.

The expert talked about the two imperative uses of blockchain in the industry. “Blockchain technology is being utilized in the recently founded financial applications to develop secure, transparent applications for digital payments, further assisting the supply chain management and trade finance of the industry,” he stated. “It is also used in accounting as blockchain technology used for storing and sharing accounting data can enhance the accuracy and efficiency of accounting processes due to its secure and transparent nature,” he added.

Malladhi, with his current team, looks after procurement to pay processes at his organisation. Addressing the gap that AI and automation are bridging, he shared: "With any delay in the process, the product's supply chain is impacted and is likely to cause considerable financial damage to the company while also disrupting the whole operation. The introduction of machine learning/AI capabilities to this process can help smoothen things out.”

While the advancements mentioned are doing away with the conventional mechanisms of managing operations at FinTech organisations, Malladhi shared with us the unconventional changes occurring within that are boosting new ideas and innovations:

Blockchain-based trade finance: Blockchain is streamlining trade finance transactions by tracking the movement of goods and payments in real-time, reducing the risk of fraud and delays.

Asset tokenisation: Representing physical assets on a blockchain or creating digital representations of real-world assets is becoming a viable application of blockchain technology.

Robo-advisory industry growth: AI-based automated investment platforms, or robo-advisors, offer a low-cost and convenient way to invest, which has led to their increased popularity.

As the integration of advanced technology results in unprecedented changes within the industry, boosting efficiency to stages that weren’t foreseen, future trends of AI and blockchain seem to be levelling against the status quo.

Concluding and summing up the topic, Avinash Malladhi observed — “Predictions for future applications of AI, AI-OCR, and blockchain in finance and accounting, such as real-time fraud detection, automated compliance checks, personalised financial advice, and creation of new financial products and services, are inevitable with the advent of technological dominance in the industry and the global economy at large.”

Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.