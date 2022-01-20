What You Can Learn From Bart Dobbelaere
Dubai
Although we may have different definitions of success, we all want to become successful. Unfortunately, fulfilling our dreams is not easy, and the path is often filled with obstacles. For this reason, some of us choose to give up. Bart Dobbelaere is a celebrated businessman who has continued to defy odds, turning his life around and overcoming the challenges to build a successful empire.
He is the founder of Antwerp Fitness Shop and the brains behind the healthy sauce line, Rabeko Zero Sauces. Started in 2005, Antwerp Fitness Shop has grown to become one of the top fitness stores in the industry. Early this year, Bart sold Antwerp Fitness Shop to focus on another path, purchasing 50% of Rabeko. He notes that while he has had his fair share of ups and downs, Bart has achieved all this by remaining true to his passion.
Don't let your past dictate your present
Bart is a firm believer that your past should never define your present or your future. He notes that you can change any situation with determination and dedication.
When he started his company in 2014, Bart was just out of prison with no money, and he had lost everything. Instead of blaming his circumstances, he chose to be the change he wanted. He worked hard on his goals, and 7 years later, Antwerp Fitness Shop is an industry leader.
The importance of networking
"Contacts make contracts," says Bart. He notes the best way you can invest in your business is by building a solid network with other people in the industry. This will increase brand visibility and awareness and grow your skills.
Bart has recently closed a deal with a Canadian distributor, expanding the rollout of Rabeko Products to all over Canada. He says that the partnership was possible because of his extensive network who introduced him to the Canadian market, and now Zero Sauce is available in more than 3,000 stores.
Never give up
No path in life is smooth. Bart says that he has learned to embrace failures and use his past mistakes as a stepping stone for success. He notes that challenges will always be present in any business, but how you handle them will set you apart. Rather than focusing on the failures, Bart uses the lessons learned to help him do better and avoid common pitfalls.
Have a clear vision
When you know what you want and have a clear plan, achieving it becomes easier. Bart adds that a clear vision helps you avoid taking unnecessary steps and making uncalculated decisions that could result in a loss.
When he was getting started, Bart knew what he wanted, and he continued pushing, and by working smart, he was able to grow his venture. He says his current goal is to expand Rabeko and see their sauces in more stores across the globe.
No obstacle is too big to overcome with the right mindset, determination, and resilience. The above points shared by Bart are perfect lessons to encourage you and guide you in your path to achieving success.