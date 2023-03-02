What makes a Lamborghini so special?

By Jaser Davari Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:25 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:27 PM

When you talk about supercars, Lamborghini is a brand that can’t go unnoticed. Known for their stunning design and extraordinary performance, the cars produced by Lamborghini resonate with every car enthusiast. Perhaps, you have already heard enough about the brand and its legacy, but there’s always more to explore. In this article, we delve into the lesser-known facts about the Italian automaker and the aspects that make Lamborghini so special.

Specialities of Lamborghini

Ever since its inception, Lamborghini has substantially transformed the supercar industry. With their out-of-the-box designs and raw performance, the car has set an example for other supercar manufacturers.

There are four major components that we discuss that make a Lamborghini so special. Before we dive into all the specialities of this flamboyant Italian performance car, you can experience the immense thrill of driving one by renting a Lamborghini in Dubai.

● Engine

● Design

● Interior

● Brand prestige

Engine

Lambo engines are crafted to provide maximum performance using innovative technologies, variable valve timing, overhead camshafts and direct injection. The engines are designed to be incredibly powerful and are available in naturally aspirated or turbocharged versions.

The advanced lightweight materials and fuel delivery systems ensure maximum power output. Lamborghini engines are generally exclusive and are never used in other cars, which makes them even more alluring and appealing.

Design

Unique eye-catchy designs of Lamborghini make them recognisable from a distance. The meticulous design of these cars makes them visually innovative and stunning. Aventador and Huracan are the two most liked Lamborghini cars in terms of design.

The bold lines, sharp angles, and futuristic design make these cars stand out from other supercars.

Active aerodynamics

Lamborghini has developed advanced aerodynamic technology that has been used in many modern designs. The technology includes vents, air intake, and diffusers that work together to provide maximum stability and performance. Other aerodynamic elements include rear wings, flaps and spoilers that are adjusted according to the driving conditions.

The best example of Lamborghini’s active aerodynamics is Huaracan EVO, having flaps on both the front and rear wings. These flaps improve traction control providing a smoother and more controlled driving experience.

Interior

The interior of Lamborghinis is designed to put the driver in control. Primary controls of the car are centred around the driver's seat and angled toward the driver at the best possible position. Like the exterior, the interior of a Lamborghini is also very aggressive, with sharp and bold lines paired with contrasting colours.

Modern Lamborghinis use an advanced entertainment system with features such as smartphone integration, voice recognition, a large touchscreen display and much more.

Brand prestige

Lamborghini was officially founded in 1963. Before that, the company was involved in manufacturing tractors. The owner of the Lamborghini,

Ferruccio owned many sports cars even though he was not interested in racing cars. The dissatisfaction with the cars he owned made him produce a better sports car.

Lamborghini is known for producing high-end supercars, from the very first model 350 GT to the newest one, Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate. There are a total of 35 Lamborghini models in 60 years.

When we talk about customisability, there are very few supercars that offer full customisation. Lamborghini offers customisation of all in-production models, like the Huracan and Aventador, from the interior to the exterior, you can spec anything you want as per your liking.

A client can have a bespoke Lamborghini but will have to pay extra for these upgrades. For complex customisations, it can take several months to complete, while customers are kept informed about the progress. No doubt, many other cars allow customisation, but Lamborghini has taken it to a whole new level.

Interesting facts about Lamborghini

Lamborghini is one of the most successful supercar brands, but behind its success, there are many interesting facts that you would be amazed to know.

First Lamborghini

The very first Lamborghini 350 GT had to be showcased at the 1963 Turin auto show. The design was ready, but the company failed to place the engine in it perfectly, as it was designed in mere four months.

But Ferruccio decided to showcase the car without an engine. The car’s design was highly appreciated and just two months after its debut, production of the car officially commenced.

Model name

As Ferruccio was a bullfighting admirer, most of the Lamborghini models are named after actual fighting bulls. Each name of Lamborghini has a history associated with it.

● Miura and Isrelo were named after the Miura family and the line of its Spanish fighting bulls.

● Urraco and Jalpa were named after a famous breed of bulls.

● Diablo was named after a bull from the 1860s.

● Aventador was named after the bull who fought in 1993, while the Huracan fought in 1879.

Not for racing

You will be surprised to know that the Lamborghini was not made for racing, it was marketed as a high-performance grand tourer car. The high performance and handling on corners made this part of the motor racing industry. Even though Lamborghini was not meant to be a racing car brand, these cars have won many races.

Concluding word

Compared to other supercar brands, Lamborghini is almost new in the car industry but has left others behind. The high-end performance, design and comfort of these supercars make them extremely special. Drive a Lamborghini today, and imbibe the racing spirit of this extravagant Italian supercar.

Jaser Davari is a head of content at NeverStop Media.