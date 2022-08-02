What Is a Smart Contract Audit: The Crypto Launchpad
A Smart Contract Audit is a broad, coherent investigation, and analysis of a code of a smart contract.
A person or company examines and provides the analysis for the credibility of a certain code belonging to a smart contract is called a Smart Contract Auditor.
The auditor analyses the code of the smart contract extensively and tries to identify any possible shortcomings or errors in the code. A majority of blockchain projects have a focus on financial assets or other equally valuable assets which creates a need for strong analysis and these Smart Contract Audits do exactly that. The process of the audit is complex and necessary due to the assets that are involved in a majority of them.
Why is a Smart Contract Audit necessary?
The Smart Contract Audit helps the organization and any involved discover potential or existing errors, issues, and security vulnerabilities in the Smart Contract’s code. If there are one or more blockchain projects involved, then the auditor might also audit those second or third-party projects involved. The involvement of other projects also has the potential to increase the security vulnerabilities and an audit is required for any and all integrations. Auditing codes of second or third-party smart contracts/projects required running tests as well as manual code analysis.
Smart contracts are often responsible for managing large quantities of valuable assets. The risk of having bugs or security threats or any other sort of Vulnerability in the code can result in heavy financial losses. From stakeholders who are involved in the ecosystem to common shareholders or users, many people might have to bear huge losses. This cannot only lead to a bridge between the investors/shareholders of the organization and the management but can also make the common public lose trust in the company. Smart contract audits can be seen as equivalent to financial audits in most cases. Any recommendations or suggestions made by the auditor will be conveyed in the notes and in the final report. Once the changes or recommendations are implemented according to the auditor, the project or organization's credibility is said to rise higher.
Here are five major advantages smart contract audits provide-
1. It increases credibility
Smart contract audits can significantly increase a project’s credibility. They have the potential to send a message to the public telling that the project is fundamentally strong and has no problems within. The credibility provides greater transparency to all the parties involved in the organization directly or indirectly.
2. It serves as a smart and timesaving move
Smart contract audits provide enormous time-saving benefits. Registration of projects might involve a lot of legal processes. When there is a thorough audit conducted it makes the registration and license processes quick and easy as the project has credibility due to the audit.
3. Can save your company from significant financial losses
Many projects deal with high volumes of valuable financial assets and any kind of security vulnerability can be a reason for an immediate collapse of these assets. Implementing an auditor's suggestions or recommendations and increasing credibility can lead to reduced or no financial losses.
4. It enhances security
The smart contract auditing process is extremely complex and requires an analysis of a step-by-step breakdown of code. This means that each and every line of code is analyzed and any kind of vulnerability or security thread found in every line of code is caught and rectified. This significantly enhances the security of the project.
In general, Smart Contract Audit becomes essential for a project to find out any possible vulnerability or security threats that may bother a project in future. The smart contract auditos thoroughly examine every single code that has been used to develop a smart contract and suggest changes to remove those flaws or threats. The Crypto Launchpad is partner with renowned Smart Contract Auditors i.e., Slowmist, Hacken, Solidity Finance, Chainsulting, and CertiK that have audited many smart contracts and assured crypto community that a project's smart contract is safe to invest and there is no vulnerability that can cause trouble in future.
