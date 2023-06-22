What are Blue Ribbon Bags and why do you need them for your next flight?
Have you ever stood at an empty luggage carousel, anxiously awaiting a bag that never arrives? If so, you're not alone.
Thousands of travellers face the harrowing experience of lost luggage every year. But here's the good news - Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) is here to help. This feature will explore BRB and why you might need it for your next flight.
What is Blue Ribbon Bags?
Blue Ribbon Bags is a unique lost baggage concierge service that offers a solution to one of the most frustrating aspects of air travel - lost or mishandled luggage.
For a small fee, BRB will track and expedite the return of your undelivered baggage. And they pay you a guaranteed amount if your luggage isn't found within 96 hours of your flight's arrival.
Here's a closer look at what BRB offers:
Global reach: With BRB, you don't need to worry about whether your airline or destination is covered. BRB provides a truly global service, covering every flight from every airline worldwide. Whether you're flying from New York to London, Tokyo to Sydney, or anywhere in between, BRB has you covered.
Convenience: Planning for a trip can be a hectic process. In the flurry of packing, checking in, and making it to your flight on time, the last thing you need is another deadline. With BRB, you can purchase their service until the moment before your flight's departure.
One-time purchase: BRB's service isn't just convenient; it's also cost-effective. You can cover all the bags you check at the airport with a single purchase. This is irrespective of the number of bags you have. Whether travelling light with a single suitcase or having multiple bags for a longer journey, one purchase covers all your checked baggage.
No receipts: In the unfortunate event that your luggage is lost, the last thing you want to worry about is digging up receipts to claim a payout. Unlike some insurance services that require proof of the value of your lost items, BRB simplifies the process by not requiring any receipts for lost baggage contents to process the payment.
How Do Blue Ribbon Bags work?
Once you realize your baggage did not arrive at your flight's endpoint, you must notify the airline and get the tracking information. You then report your missing baggage to BRB within 24 hours of your flight landing, either online or by phone. BRB agents use the airline and airport systems to locate your bag and expedite it to its destination or facilitate a forwarding flight to another airport if needed.
If BRB cannot reunite you with your lost baggage within four days, they will pay you a guaranteed amount per bag and continue to help reunite you with your bags after the 96-hour service period.
Why do you need Blue Ribbon Bags for your next flight?
Peace of mind
Nothing puts a damper on a trip like lost luggage. BRB ensures you can travel with peace of mind, knowing that if your bags are lost, you have a dedicated team working to get them back to you.
Financial security
BRB guarantees a payment of $1,000 per bag if it's not found after 96 hours. This can give you a financial cushion to replace lost items without receipts.
Affordability
BRB offers several service levels, depending on how much coverage you want per bag. The Gold service costs $5 per person per trip for $1,000 of coverage per bag. The platinum service costs $7.50 per person per trip for $1,500 of coverage per bag, and the diamond service costs $10 per person for $2,000.
Wrapping up
In conclusion, Blue Ribbon Bags provides a valuable service for travellers. By taking on the stress of dealing with lost baggage, they offer peace of mind, financial security, and convenience, all for a nominal fee. Before you take off on your next adventure, consider adding BRB to your pre-flight checklist. After all, as they say, it's better to be safe than sorry.