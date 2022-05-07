Westford University College introduces mentorship programme for students

Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 9:00 AM

To help tackle the knowledge gap for students, Westford University College recently launched its ‘Westford Mentorship Programme’. The programme is a unique fusion of connecting Westford’s current bachelor’s students as mentees to Westford‘s MBA alumni’ as mentors. The programme was launched on April 13 at Pullman, Deira. It was attended by 30 mentees and mentors from the varied industry background. It was an exclusive event where students got to connect with their mentors and vice versa. The mentors showed great enthusiasm in engaging with the mentees, and this event alone set a high benchmark on what to expect in the future from both the mentor and mentee relationship.

Hanil Das, co-founder and CEO of Westford University College, said: “Westford Mentorship Programme is a reciprocal learning opportunity between our MBA alumni currently in leadership roles in the industry and our day scholars who are pursuing their bachelor’s degree. This programme will allow the mentees to be coached by the mentors, who will share their professional experience, knowledge, and skills with the mentees to help them to achieve their career ambitions.” The event opened doors to a realm of opportunities for both mentors and mentees in terms of leadership and learning. The programme is designed to have six one to one meetings in six months. Through this initiative, Westford aims to create an empowering platform to engage, connect, grow and network.