Westford University College hosts La Réussite felicitation ceremony 2022

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 2:35 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 2:37 PM

Westford University College, one of UAE’s leading business schools hosted its felicitation ceremony, ‘La Reussite’ for its 2020 and 2021 batches of graduates. The students graduated from its affiliated universities; Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) the UK, Cardiff Metropolitan University (CMU) UK, Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) the UK and Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM) Spain.

It was an event to be remembered — two days, four ceremonies, eight programmes, over 1000 graduates, guests, and staff members. The ceremonies took place at Mina Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah on February 27. It showcased a formal procession that included delegates, guests, management team and faculties.

The first event was of UCAM; MBA and M.Phil graduates. Jose Luis Mendoza García, director of institutional relations of UCAM, along with other dignitaries attended the event that was hosted to recognise the achievements of Postgraduate and MPhil students. It was opened by Hanil Das, co-founder and executive director of Westford Education Group.

“The class of 2021 has faced unprecedented challenges in their academic journey, yet we find ourselves here celebrating the achievements of our students. At Westford we always say that ‘our students are our brand’ we are creating a community of learners, leaders, and job creators at Westford,” said Das.

The second ceremony was that of CCCU which was graced by the presence of professor Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, pro-vice-chancellor for STEM and dean of the faculty of science, engineering, and social sciences at CCCU. The ceremony was for the B.Sc (Hons) and MBA graduates of the CCCU programme.

After the success of the ceremonies held on the first day, the morning of February 27, witnessed postgraduate students of Cardiff Metropolitan University receiving their testamurs from prof David Brooksbank, senior dean at Cardiff School of Management, CMU and Dr Mukul Madahar, associate dean (international) of Cardiff School of Management, CMU.

The final yet equally grand felicitation of the bachelor students of LJMU was attended by Dr Elina Tisso and Dr Katie Hyslop. It was closed by Firoz Thairianil, founder and CEO of Westford Education Group. He said, “As we are celebrating the success of our graduates today, we must realise that sustaining success that has been achieved is equally important as receiving it. While change is inevitable it is the drive to adapt and the passion to continue learning that assures one’s persistence in success.”

This year, an estimate of 1000 students have graduated from Westford of which, 300 were able to attend the event along with 400 of their friends and family members who were there to witness the felicitation of their loved ones. This ceremony was important for students who had spent the past few years studying online, with minimal human interaction. The ceremony was a great platform to bring all the Westfordians under one roof.

Hanine Mazbouh, a graduate of CCCU MBA, shared her experience: “I liked how everything was organised. The friendly and welcoming faces made a big difference. I care about such things apart from the technical details. I am happy to have been with Westford and to get the opportunity to personally interact with the Westford team, along with my classmates.”

One of the highlights of La Reussite was awarding the shield to valedictorians of each of the university’s cohorts. All eight of the valedictorians delivered inspiring speeches, addressing their fellow graduating batchmates. One such speech was delivered Mr Sachin Acharya, the valedictorian for CMU. He said: "I’m grateful for the three miracles that happened to me. My first miracle is my wife who always stood by me and never stopped believing in me; the second miracle was when I moved to Dubai. Dubai was a game-changer; it gave me the infrastructure to learn and grow. The third miracle to happen to me was my admission into Westford University College that allowed us to graduate from the prestigious Cardiff Met.”

Since the event was split into four ceremonies, students from each university had a fair share of the limelight that they deserved. The institution left no stone unturned to give their graduating batches a felicitation that they will remember for the years to come. It featured live music performances, lavish meals and multiple photobooth spots, one that offered the view of the iconic Burj Al Arab as a backdrop.

Yet another exciting highlight for students visiting from overseas were the arrangements that had been made to stream the event live on social media platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube so that their families abroad were able to be a part of such a significant day of their lives