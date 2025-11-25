Western Valuers and Surveyors announces strategic partnership with Kings Palace Real Estate PJSC to drive mutual growth

Western Valuers and Surveyors, a RICS-regulated valuation and building consultancy firm, has publicly declared a partnership with Kings Palace Real Estate PJSC, a prominent property management company in the UAE established by Dr Sami Mohamed.

This collaboration is an essential step forward, which facilitates the merging of two giant real estate companies in the UAE's real estate market, who can together guarantee transparency and the like, professionalism, and overall good values in the long term. Western Valuers and Surveyors, as per this deal, will be the sole partner for valuing and advising Kings Palace Real Estate PJSC, providing thorough portfolio valuation, technical building assessments, and strategic consultancy as well throughout its diverse portfolio.

The partnership aims to achieve Kings Palace Real Estate PJSC with better insights and consequently better decisions concerning the operations and investments. Besides, the initiative guarantees enhanced reporting standards and increased investor confidence facilitated by third-party supervision and bank-grade documentation.

Ibrahim Emad, MRICS, founder and managing director of Western Valuers and Surveyors, commented: “This partnership marks a strong step forward for both organisations. We are proud as an RICS-regulated company that has the endorsement of several financial institutions to assist Kings Palace Real Estate PJSC in its journey to provide the best in property management. We concentrate on making sure that each valuation and advisory report complies with global standards, thus playing a part in creating a market that is more open and responsible.”

Echoing this, Dr Sami Al Sawalehi, founder of Kings Palace Real Estate PJSC, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Western Valuers and Surveyors, whose integrity and technical expertise align perfectly with our values. This partnership will help us unlock greater value for our clients and stakeholders while reinforcing our dedication to quality and innovation.”

The cooperation takes place at a time when the real estate industry in the UAE is gradually moving towards institutional governance and data-driven decision-making. Kings Palace Real Estate PJSC, by working with an RICS-accredited firm, shows that it is committed to adopting the best practices of the world and gaining more trust among investors.

With a multidisciplinary team of RICS-certified professionals specialising in valuation, asset appraisal, and technical inspections, Western Valuers and Surveyors continues to set the standard for independent advisory excellence. This partnership has raised the bar for valuation and consultancy services in the region and provides a model that can be used by other real estate firms looking to take an institutional-level approach to their asset management practices.