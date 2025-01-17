Western Valuers and Surveyor announces service expansion as demand rises

Western Valuers and Surveyors, a leading RICS-accredited valuation and advisory firm, has announced a significant expansion of its services to meet the growing demand for accurate and compliant valuations in the UAE. This expansion comes as stricter regulations, enhanced financial reporting requirements, and a heightened focus on transparency reshape the market. Under the leadership of director Ibrahim Emad, the firm is positioned to support businesses across various sectors in navigating these changes with reliable, internationally recognised valuation services.

Since the regulatory environment in the UAE is changing quickly, accurate and compliance valuations are more important than ever. There is growing pressure on firms to remain linked as a result of regulations like corporation tax and more stringent auditing procedures. Organisations looking to improve their credibility and achieve international standards now need to use valuations that follow RICS accreditation guidelines.

Surge in demand and service expansion

In 2024, Western Valuers & Surveyors valued assets for clients at Dh8.5 billion, marking a substantial increase from 2023, when asset valuations were doubled. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for reliable valuation services from RICS-accredited firms as companies seek more precise assessments in light of the evolving regulatory landscape. To meet this demand, Western Valuers & Surveyors has expanded its team by hiring additional valuation consultants, strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive services to clients across industries.

Western Valuers & Surveyors has seen a significant increase in queries from CFOs, auditors, and company executives wanting robust assessments for tax compliance, financial reporting, and insurance. Insurance valuations are one sector that is seeing significant growth as more firms grasp the hazards of being under or over-insured. Businesses that adhere to RICS principles, which emphasise a fair and comprehensive approach, can protect themselves while avoiding costly conflicts or financial issues.

RICS accreditation reflects a commitment to providing valuations that are accurate, consistent, and follow global best practices. In the competitive UAE market, where international investors are constantly assessing opportunities, this credibility is essential.

“Hiring a RICS valuer ensures that you receive a reliable, impartial, and professionally conducted valuation that meets the highest industry standards,” says Ibrahim Emad. “Valuers hold a vital and responsible position, acting as the bridge between clients, financial institutions, and property owners.” Looking Ahead: Pioneering the future of valuation As the UAE moves toward stronger regulatory compliance and financial sophistication, the need for top-notch valuation services is growing fast. Western Valuers & Surveyors’ team is expanding its expertise, helping businesses understand why accredited valuations matter, and actively contributing to the UAE’s reputation as a global business hub. “Especially in the UAE’s dynamic real estate market, having precise valuations is vital for ensuring financial stability and compliance with local regulations,” Emad emphasized.

At Western Valuers & Surveyors, the vision is clear: a future where international standards become second nature for businesses in the UAE. By setting industry benchmarks and leading by example, they’re helping build a culture of transparency and excellence across the nation.