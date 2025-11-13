Western Furniture reveals a new era of Italian design with its grand relaunch during Dubai Design Week 2025

Western Furniture LLC, one of the UAE’s leading destinations for premium Italian and European furniture, marked a major milestone with the grand relaunch of its flagship showroom on Umm Hurair Road, Dubai, held on November 6, 2025, as part of Dubai Design Week, 2025, the region’s most influential platform for design, innovation, and creative business exchange.

The prestigious evening brought together celebrity designers, international brand CEOs, media representatives, and influencers, along with industry leaders from Italy’s most renowned furniture houses, in a celebration of Dubai’s growing prominence as a global capital for creativity, craftsmanship, and design investment.

"Dubai Design Week stands as the region’s most influential platform for design and innovation," said Mikdad Babhrawala, CEO of Western Furniture. "Our showroom relaunch celebrated Dubai’s vision for creative and economic growth, bringing together the world’s most iconic design houses in a city that continues to inspire innovation and excellence."

Over the years, Western Furniture has become synonymous with design excellence and craftsmanship, curating spaces that reflect the UAE’s evolving identity: a fusion of timeless artistry and contemporary innovation that mirrors Dubai’s transformation into a global design powerhouse.

During Dubai Design Week 2025, Western Furniture presented an exceptional showcase of its international partners, including Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Editions, Calligaris, Tonin Casa, Tomasella, Reflex, Miniforms, Adriani & Rossi, Draenert, Schuller, and Unopiù. Guests experienced the unveiling of new collections and met celebrity Italian designers and brand CEOs who shared insights on the future of contemporary living.

"Our partnership with Western Furniture spans more than 27 years, and we’re truly proud to continue this journey through our new Calligaris showroom at Western Furniture and our standalone store in Dubai Hills,” said Simone Cervi, sales director EMEA, Oceania and India at Calligaris S.p.A. “This renewal beautifully reflects our shared values and vision. The brand identity and surrounding environment perfectly express who Calligaris is, showcasing our bestselling collections, from sofas to beds, and reinforcing our presence across the Emirates. We look forward to the next 27 years of innovation, design excellence, and collaboration."

"I’m truly happy and proud to be in Dubai this week, together with our partner Western Furniture, in this amazing store where visitors can discover our new collection alongside our most iconic products," said Beniamino Garofalo, CEO of Unopiù.

These partnerships highlight a shared philosophy that transcends furniture design, as each brand tells a story of heritage, innovation, and emotional connection. From Natuzzi Italia’s harmony of comfort and craftsmanship to Calligaris’ modern versatility, Tonin Casa’s refined elegance, Tomasella’s adaptable contemporary designs, and Reflex’s artistic innovation, every brand curated by Western Furniture celebrates the spirit of “Made in Italy” interpreted through Dubai’s global design culture.

Through these collaborations, Western Furniture continues to champion Dubai’s position as the creative and commercial heart of design in the Middle East, fostering meaningful connections between international craftsmanship and regional innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.westernfurniture.ae