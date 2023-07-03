Western Furniture announces part sale during DSS 2023

With an impressive selection available, customers can indulge in the finest craftsmanship and Italian sophistication at unbeatable prices

Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM

Western Furniture, the leading provider of luxury Italian brands in the region, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated part sale during the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) event. From June 29 to September 3, customers can enjoy incredible discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of opulent Italian brands, making it the perfect opportunity to enhance their living spaces with exquisite furniture and accessories.

This remarkable part sale encompasses an array of renowned top-tier brands, including Calligaris, Gamma, Gruppo Tomasella, Zanette, Natuzzi Editions, Reflex, Tonin Casa, Miniforms, Bonaldo, and Draenert. With such an impressive selection available, customers can indulge in the finest craftsmanship and Italian sophistication at unbeatable prices.

For visitors to the Dubai Hills Mall, the newly opened Natuzzi Editions showroom offers a selection of stylish furniture options, including the Singapore sofa, the Angelica armchair with maximum ergonomic comfort, and the Galattico bed, which exudes elegance and exclusivity. These pieces, designed by the Natuzzi Design Center, combine aesthetics and functionality to create exceptional furniture that elevates any room.

Customers can also discover at Natuzzi Editions the perfect pieces to elevate their living rooms with options like the elegant Kartun, the contemporary Dalt, the cozy Lake, and the sleek Time. Natuzzi Editions products embody timeless design and unparalleled comfort, making them a must-have for any discerning homeowner.

For more information and details, Email: sales@westernfurniture-uae.com | www.westernfurniture.ae or call: Umm Hurair Road: T. 04 337 7152.