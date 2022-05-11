Wellness United Inc. announces appointment of Neil Cabral to its board of directors

Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 5:39 PM

Wellness United Inc. the largest distribution company of luxury beauty brands in the GCC excelling in retail, pharmaceutical and professional channels has appointed Neil Cabral, ex- honcho of The Himalaya Drug Company, to the company’s board of directors.

Cabral is an influential figure in the financial services, healthcare, pharmaceutical, wellness and single family-office industry and has vastly rich experience, having spent over thirty years in global senior leadership roles across Dubai, Singapore, London, Geneva, India and Hong Kong. Cabral has a strong proven track record of successfully founding, setting up, executing, managing and operating large multinational companies, banks and financial institutions. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Directors.

Cabral has commanded leading business turnarounds as well as a demonstrated ability to conceptualise and execute multi-country business strategies. Cabral has led mergers and acquisitions and launched green-field financial services businesses to realise high valuations and deliver profitability over a sustained period, while contributing to the community ESG. He has served as advisory on several prominent boards and until recently, was the executive director and board member of Himalaya Wellness (Worldwide), erstwhile The Himalaya Drug Company, India's largest multinational pharmaceutical company for over a decade and served as CEO of their single family-office. He is currently the managing director and head of key clients at Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd, a Singapore headquartered asset management firm with growing presence in Dubai and India.

During his extensive career spanning over 30 years, Cabral has held several senior leadership positions across multiple global financial hubs including managing director and global head for non-resident Indians at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), executive director at Standard Chartered Bank, executive director at Credit Agricole (Suisse) SA Private Bank, senior vice president at Citibank, vice president HSBC and director at ICICI Bank.

A selfless leader, and a role model to many, in addition, Cabral is a vivid car enthusiast and a wildlife conservationist, supporting wildlife charities across India, the United Kingdom and Africa. He is a patron of various social causes and gives expression to his humanitarian leanings through many social initiatives he is a part of.

“I am very pleased to welcome Neil to our board of directors,” said Stuart Crocker, chairman of the board. “Neil’s strong financial acumen, coupled with his successful journey of phenomenally growing Himalaya Drug Company and his incredible global banking and single-family office experience will be valuable beyond estimation at this time of strategic evolution as we continue to expand our reach to consumers around the world as a true leader in the industry. We look forward to his insight and counsel."

“Neil is an incredibly esteemed executive whose wealth of experience, unwavering integrity and expert judgment will help us tremendously to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for Wellness United shareholders. To have someone with Neil’s standing join the board is a significant addition” said Angela Turovskaya, Wellness United, founder and CEO.

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join the board of directors at Wellness United, which has significant potential to grow and continue its rapid growth,” said Cabral. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and could not be more excited to collaborate with the founders in guiding Wellness United's continued success at such a pivotal point. Wellness United has established an impressive footprint across the UAE and moving forward, the company will now focus on expanding in the GCC, UK, Southeast Asia and India thus tapping into billion-plus consumers giving them an omni-channel experience," he added.