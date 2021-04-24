KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Wellness brand Sahiba now at Safeer

Filed on April 24, 2021

Safeer Market, a well-known and trusted chain of hypermarkets focusing on delivering the finest quality products to its customer base, includes broad-ranging types of nourishing and healthy options for its fitness-centric consumers as well.

Among these is Sahiba, consisting of a premium range of olive oil, which includes choices with spiced flavour enhancements such as garlic, lemon, chilli and truffle. Sahiba is an IOOC-certified range of 100 per cent natural extra virgin olive oils, produced from top-grade Spanish olives, free of any chemical additives and are loaded with Vitamin E and healthy monounsaturated fats. The retailer also provides organic options. The cluster of products under the brand also include organic honey that works as a great natural sweetener.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210227&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210229236&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 