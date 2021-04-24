Wellness brand Sahiba now at Safeer

Safeer Market, a well-known and trusted chain of hypermarkets focusing on delivering the finest quality products to its customer base, includes broad-ranging types of nourishing and healthy options for its fitness-centric consumers as well.

Among these is Sahiba, consisting of a premium range of olive oil, which includes choices with spiced flavour enhancements such as garlic, lemon, chilli and truffle. Sahiba is an IOOC-certified range of 100 per cent natural extra virgin olive oils, produced from top-grade Spanish olives, free of any chemical additives and are loaded with Vitamin E and healthy monounsaturated fats. The retailer also provides organic options. The cluster of products under the brand also include organic honey that works as a great natural sweetener.