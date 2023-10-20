Wellness brand dazzles the Gulf market with revolutionary women's health supplements
ItsTheFizz introduces a collagen tri-peptide formula
If Luxury had a lively, fun-loving younger sister, she'd probably be called ItsTheFizz. This fresh-on-the-block wellness brand is about to pop the cork and let the bubbles of high-end health supplements flow across the Gulf.
Jade Louise, the brand's luminary, mused: "Imagine combining the excitement of that first sip of your favourite beverage with the promise of wellness. That's the heart and soul of ItsTheFizz."
Effervescence meets efficacy
Dubai's skyline is not the only thing sparkling this season. ItsTheFizz is poised to dazzle with its effervescent tablets, merging luxury with a zest for life. At its core lies the revolutionary collagen tri-peptide formula, designed to elevate women's wellness in a way the Gulf has never seen before. Developed by an elite team of R&D scientists, this unique formula was crafted with precision, setting a new benchmark for health supplements in the Gulf.
Unlike traditional collagen offerings that demand doses of up to 10 gm a day, Express Collagen is a game-changer. Thanks to its advanced tri-peptide collagen formulation, it delivers up to 35 times more intact-absorbed bioactive than many counterparts. The secret doesn't just lie in the quantity, but the quality. This innovative formula offers rapid absorption, bypassing digestion and ensuring that every gram counts. And with its compact dosage—a single gm a day—it becomes a seamless yet potent inclusion in the modern woman's routine.
- Developed by elite R&D scientists
- Revolutionary collagen tri-peptide formula
- Up to 35 times more bioactive absorption
- Rapid assimilation, bypassing digestion
- A quick and simple single-gram dosage daily
- Tailored for women with busy lives