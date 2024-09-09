Welcome to the AI revolution: Meet Copilot+ PCs, your new tech sidekick!

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 5:05 PM

Remember when AI was just a cool sci-fi concept? Well, buckle up because it's now in your PC! Introducing the game-changing Copilot+ PCs—the newest, smartest, and fastest Windows PCs to hit the market, and guess what? Sharaf DG just launched them in style!

At an exclusive event held at Warehouse 4 in Al Quoz, Dubai, Microsoft, alongside tech giants like Asus, HP, and Lenovo, unveiled these AI-powered super machines.

Karin Belbelian, Director of Category Management — Consumer Sales Organization at Microsoft.

Karin Belbelian, Director of Category Management — Consumer Sales Organization at Microsoft, announced the launch of Copilot+ PCs, marking a new era in computing. “These devices are set to revolutionise both work and creativity with their unparalleled performance and innovative AI capabilities,” said Belbelian. “Equipped with advanced NPU silicon, Copilot+ PCs significantly enhance productivity, creativity, and security, making them the most powerful AI PCs available.”

"Sharaf DG is leading the Copilot+ PCs market, designed to set new benchmarks with the largest range of Copilot PCs," said Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG.

As part of their Back-to-School campaign, Sharaf DG offers customers the opportunity to trade in their old PCs, whether working or not, and receive a guaranteed Dh500 discount. In addition, buyers could win back the full value of their new Copilot+ PC, with prizes reaching up to Dh5,000.

To sweeten the deal, students get an extra 5% off, making these AI-powered machines the ultimate choice for both academic and everyday excellence.

But this wasn’t just another tech launch — Attendees found themselves diving into an interactive escape game, cracking codes and solving mysteries with the help of the advanced AI capabilities of the Copilot+ PCs. Yes, you read that right—solving puzzles using their computers!

And the fun didn’t stop there. With live demos and hands-on activities, everyone got a taste of just how powerful these PCs are. From lightning-fast processing to mind-blowing AI-driven features, these devices redefine what a computer can do.

Ready to dive into the future of computing?

A New Era: The Smartest PC Yet!

Say hello to a brand-new era of computing with the Copilot+ PC, the fastest, smartest Windows PC ever. Powered by a brainy little chip called the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), these computers are built to handle mind-boggling amounts of data—up to 40 trillion operations per second! Yeah, you read that right: trillion!

What’s an NPU, you ask? Think of it as the secret superhero of your PC, doing all the heavy lifting when it comes to AI-driven tasks. While it works its magic, your CPU and GPU can focus on other stuff, meaning no lag, no overheating, and no draining your battery.

Supercharged AI, Super Cool Performance! The NPU's superpower is in TOPS—or trillions of operations per second. With 40+ TOPs, the Copilot+ PC runs AI like a dream, making it the most powerful yet efficient notebook around. Whether you're running complex AI apps or just want a smooth, speedy experience, the Copilot+ PC has you covered, all while keeping things cool and battery-friendly. The AI Sidekick You Always Wanted So, what exactly can Copilot+ PCs do with all that AI power? Let’s break it down: Cocreator: Unleash your inner Picasso! With Cocreator, you can sketch and create images just by typing what you want. Open Paint, toss in a few words, and watch the magic happen—no artistic talent required!

Image Creator: Have a picture that needs a glow-up? Use AI to tweak, edit, and apply artistic filters to your photos. Suddenly, you're an Instagram pro with zero effort.

Live Captions: Watching a video in a different language? No problem! Live Captions will translate audio or video from 44 different languages straight into English. It’s like having your own personal translator on call.

Windows Studio Effects: Tired of feeling conscious on video calls? With Studio Effects, you can add creative filters, improve lighting, blur out your background, and even make it look like you’re making eye contact—perfect for those late-night Zoom meetings where you’re only half awake. Why It’s a Game Changer Here’s the kicker—Copilot+ PCs manage all these AI tasks while maintaining battery life and performance. That’s right, no more draining your battery just because your PC is working hard. Whether you're crunching numbers or binge-watching your favorite show, this PC is built to keep up with your life. So, if you’re ready to step into the future of personal computing, Copilot+ PCs are here to make sure you don’t get left behind. After all, why settle for just smart when you can have AI smart? Welcome to the age of Copilot+—where your PC works with you, not just for you!

