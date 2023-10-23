Welcome Residency sparks buzz on its completion

Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM

Al Seeb Real Estate Development announces the completion of Welcome Residency and is all set to start giving its handover. The group thanked contractors and sub-contractors, who were very cooperative. The group also took the opportunity to thank its interior design team and project team, who worked day and night to create a project, which is functional, affordable and follows the latest trends and design. The group also thanked its brokers, who sold all units in the shortest possible time.

”It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Al Seeb on the Welcome Residency Project. The group's passion and professionalism were genuinely unparalleled, and its extensive market expertise placed us at rest throughout the entire process. The team was always accessible to answer our inquiries, provide assistance, and negotiate on our behalf. We are ecstatic about the team’s knowledge and assistance and we cannot recommend them highly enough, ” says a spokesperson of Diplomat Real Estate.