WeBecomeOne launches in the UAE, bringing Emirati and Austrian artists together to inspire a global movement for unity, harmony and cultural connection

WeBecomeOne, a new international cultural initiative dedicated to connecting communities, countries and creative talent through art, was officially launched in the UAE on November 13. Bringing together Emirati artists and acclaimed Austrian contemporary artist Tom Lohner, and rooted in a shared commitment to cultural exchange, the initiative aims to foster artistic collaboration and cultural dialogue, while creating new opportunities for young Emirati talent to engage with the global arts community.

Conceived by Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global; founder of Brainsworld, Mike Reiter, and Tom Lohner, WeBecomeOne, was created around a shared vision of using creativity to foster collaboration and mutual understanding across societies.

The new initiative represents the first chapter of a global cultural movement designed to use art and culture as a bridge between communities, governments and countries. Dubai was selected as the launchpad for WeBecomeOne because of its unique position as a global crossroads for cultures, innovation, creativity and international collaboration.

Hosted at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — one of the city’s most vibrant cultural and lifestyle hubs, the launch event was held with the support of Bernd Alexander Bayerl, ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, and welcomed leaders from government, diplomacy, business and the creative industries. The WeBecomeOne installation will remain on display at DIFC during the 22nd edition of DIFC Art Nights, taking place from November 12 to 15, 2026, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the initiative as part of the district’s wider cultural programme.

Bernd Alexander Bayerl said: “Austria and the UAE enjoy a strong and growing strategic partnership, built on mutual respect, a firm commitment to collaboration, strong investment ties and a shared focus on innovation. Cultural exchange is an important part of this relationship, and WeBecomeOne reflects our commitment to bringing the artistic communities of our two countries closer together. By creating opportunities for Austrian and Emirati artists to collaborate, exchange ideas and learn from one another, this initiative will further strengthen our cultural ties and open new avenues for creative collaboration and international engagement.”

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, added: “Art and culture are an integral part of DIFC's identity, bringing together creative talent and audiences from around the world. We are pleased to support the launch of WeBecomeOne and welcome its artistic installations to DIFC Art Nights, providing a platform for Emirati and international artists to connect, collaborate and share their creativity with wider audiences. Initiatives such as this reinforce DIFC's position as a key cultural and lifestyle destination in Dubai.”

At the heart of WeBecomeOne is a commitment to providing young Emirati artists opportunities to collaborate with internationally recognised creatives, showcase their work to wider audiences and participate in global cultural projects. The initiative aims to establish a global platform enabling emerging artists from the UAE to gain international exposure, forge cross-cultural collaborations and connect with artistic communities around the world.

A key milestone of the evening was the unveiling of Hands of Becoming, the inaugural artwork of the WeBecomeOne initiative. The installation brings together a natural wooden hand and a richly painted counterpart, creating a visual expression of individuality, collaboration and the creative possibilities that emerge when cultures and perspectives come together.

Devised by Tom Lohner and developed in collaboration with Emirati artists, the project serves as a symbol of unity, openness and human connection. Embodying the spirit and purpose of WeBecomeOne, it also reflects the enduring cultural partnership between Austria and the UAE.

Zubin Karkaria said: “Art has the power to bring people and cultures together, inspiring peace, harmony and unity. Through WeBecomeOne, our vision is to create a global platform focused on upskilling young Emirati artists, providing them opportunities to collaborate with internationally recognised artists, exchange ideas and showcase their creativity to the world. What begins here in the UAE is the start of a much larger journey. Our ambition is for WeBecomeOne to grow into a global movement that celebrates humanity through the universal language of art.”

Tom Lohner, one of Austria’s leading contemporary artists, said: “One of the most rewarding aspects of this project has been the opportunity to collaborate with Emirati artists and explore different perspectives through a shared creative process. Hands of Becoming is a reflection of that collaboration, demonstrating how individual voices can come together to create something meaningful. WeBecomeOne is about celebrating those creative exchanges and the ideas that emerge from them.”

As a founding supporter and catalyst of the initiative, VFS Global has played a central role in bringing together the artists, institutional partners, diplomatic stakeholders and cultural leaders behind WeBecomeOne. The initiative reflects the organisation’s broader commitment to connecting people and enabling meaningful cross-border engagement, extending beyond mobility into the realms of culture, creativity and community-building.

The launch in Dubai represents the first step in the global evolution of WeBecomeOne, with organisers also announcing plans for Hands of Becoming to be showcased as part of Expo 2027 Belgrade. From its beginnings in the UAE, WeBecomeOne aims to evolve into a sustained international platform connecting artists, communities and institutions through creativity and cultural exchange. Future artistic exchanges, public installations and further international partnerships are expected to further expand its global reach.

Through this growth, WeBecomeOne hopes to create lasting opportunities for cultural dialogue, emerging talent and cross-border collaboration.