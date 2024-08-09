Wayanad landslides: ABC Cargo extends aid and employment to those impacted

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM

ABC Cargo, a prominent cargo service provider, is stepping up to support those affected by the devastating Wayanad landslides. In a remarkable show of solidarity, the company is offering job opportunities to hundreds of individuals who have been displaced by the tragedy, while also providing free shipping of relief items from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The landslides, which occurred last week in Kerala’s Wayanad district, claimed the lives of over 300 people. The catastrophe, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, unleashed a torrent of mud, water, and boulders, devastating tea plantations and nearby communities.

For many, the landslides have resulted in the loss of their entire lifetime earnings. In response, ABC Cargo is offering employment opportunities to around one hundred affected individuals across its GCC branches, based on their work experience and qualifications. Beyond job creation, ABC Cargo is committed to delivering essential goods to those in need in Wayanad. The company is providing free shipping of relief items from both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, ensuring that much-needed aid reaches those in the hardest-hit areas. ABC Cargo’s dedicated employees are working diligently to pack and inspect goods, guaranteeing timely and efficient shipment.



The relief items will first be sent to ABC Cargo’s Kerala branch before being distributed to various relief camps across the region. These shipments will include food, clothing, and other essential supplies, helping to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the disaster.