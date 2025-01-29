Walters & Cohen partners with One Homes for student housing in Lahore

Walters & Cohen Architects, the celebrated British architectural firm renowned for their award-winning educational design, including projects at the prestigious Cambridge and Oxford Universities, have been appointed by One Homes as the lead design partner for Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation in Lahore. With a legacy of creating innovative, student and community-focused designs, this collaboration aims to establish a landmark development that raises the bar for educational infrastructure in the region.

One Homes recently announced their entry into Pakistan’s student accommodation sector, with plans to invest in the Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) asset class and build a nationwide portfolio meeting international standards.

Walters & Cohen are recognised globally for their work on educational and community projects, including the Dorothy Garrod Building at Cambridge’s Newnham College, which received the prestigious RIBA National Award. Their designs combine innovation, sustainability, and a deep understanding of student needs, making them an ideal choice for this groundbreaking project.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aqib Hassan, chief commercial officer of One Homes, said, "Purpose-built student accommodation is globally recognised as the preferred asset class, for institutional and retail investors alike searching for stable yield-driven returns whilst driving meaningful social impact. We’re delighted to collaborate with a world-leading specialist like Walters & Cohen to deliver this first-of-its-kind development in Pakistan. Leveraging the expertise and knowledge of those who have delivered in this space on a global level will ensure we develop top-in-class assets that deliver long-term value for One Homes and our investors."

Cindy Walters, director of Walters & Cohen Architects, shared her excitement about the project, "At Walters & Cohen, we are passionate about designing environments that not only inspire academic excellence but also create meaningful, lasting impact. Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation goes beyond architecture; it provides an extraordinary opportunity to create an environment where young women can thrive academically, socially, and personally, and feel confident about their ability to shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities. We are proud to have been entrusted with the concept design for this development which reflects global standards and has the capacity to deliver profound social change." Limited housing options today create considerable challenges for students in pursuit of quality education. This initiative, Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation for women, addresses this shortfall while illustrating the social impact possible through responsible entrepreneurship and impact investing. This project will include a host of thoughtfully curated amenities, such as a fitness centre, 24/7 security, a shuttle service, and community spaces. Its strategic location in Lahore’s vibrant university district, home to over a dozen universities, addresses a critical gap in Pakistan’s $30 billion student housing market.

One Homes, founded by serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, continues to redefine Pakistan’s real estate market by integrating global expertise with local impact. Their portfolio includes landmark developments like One Canal Road, Lahore’s most exclusive residential address, and Amaya Residences and Panoramas in Islamabad.