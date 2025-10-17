Wall Street Jr. Investments expands in Dubai to redefine wealth for the GCC

Wall Street Jr. Investments has announced the expansion of its wealth management operations in Dubai, driven by growing demand across the GCC for disciplined and transparent financial strategies. The firm, founded by former Wall Street professional Vishnu Das, is headquartered on Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite the Museum of the Future.

Das is among the region’s young investment leaders. He has guided thousands of portfolios across the globe and is known for combining institutional financial principles with accessible, one-on-one advisory tailored to the Middle East.

In 2024, Das earned a Guinness World Record for conducting the largest investment education session involving participants from over 100 nationalities — a milestone that reflects the firm’s commitment to democratising financial education and making high-quality investment strategies accessible to all.

"Our mission is simple: make institutional financial discipline accessible for people. We help clients pursue consistent, compounding results through disciplined strategies — always with protection at the core," said Vishnu Das, founder of Wall Street Jr. Investments.

To support its expansion, Wall Street Jr. is launching two major initiatives: a School of Finance and a regulated brokerage. The School of Finance will offer multi-level certification programs, designed to equip clients and finance professionals with globally recognised qualifications and practical investment knowledge. The school is expected to roll out within the next 3 to 6 months.

Alongside this, Wall Street Jr. is preparing to launch a regulated brokerage, giving clients direct access to a multi-asset investment platform under full regulatory compliance. This move complements the firm’s advisory model by combining execution, education, and portfolio guidance under one roof.

To further strengthen financial literacy in the region, the firm recently launched The Capital Code — a 1:1 mentorship programme offering clients a clear, repeatable framework for managing money, assets, and risk. The program is delivered in a fully flexible format and includes regular Sunday masterclasses, where select insights are shared with a broader audience to promote education and engagement.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit: https://wallstreetjrinvestments.com