Walid Riachy takes the Mollywood film industry by storm with his latest role in "Kurup Movie"

Cinema is back with a bang, offering even bigger blockbusters than before. Now that restrictions are lifted, people are returning to cineplexes to be enthralled and enjoy some much-needed escapism again. The crime thriller Kurup is currently filling seats in theatres and receiving extensive praise. Among its cast, the rising star Walid Riachy is making waves in the industry with his stellar performance.

Riachy excelled in his portrayal of prince Walid within the film. He has already been noticed as a talented actor with bright future prospects. The much-anticipated movie brings to the screen the real-life story of Sukumara Kurup, one of history's most notorious and most wanted criminals. Riachy's role as prince Walid has won praise from both the audience and critics alike. Riachy is a star destined to transcend great heights, and his talent speaks for itself. In Kurup, Riachy's character prince Walid is an incredibly wealthy prince who finds himself double-crossed by Sukumara Kurup, who flees with the prince's wealth. The role shows the range that Riachy can bring to any character in both independent features and blockbusters alike. Shot in several locations across the globe, including Dubai, Kurup is doing exceedingly well.

Kurup is a biographical thriller that has been long-awaited as it brings to the screen a famous figure from Indian crime history with an infamous legacy as one of the country's most hunted fugitives. The film was released on November 12. Since it hit theatres, Riachy's role as prince Walid has been creating a steady buzz, catapulting him into the limelight once more. Already confirmed to be a massive hit accumulating big box-office numbers both in India and the US, Kurup has served as the ideal canvas for Riachy to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Kurup has been released across 1500 screens worldwide in multiple languages. The worldwide premier took place at Dubai Mall, Reel Cinemas.

The star-studded launch was extremely well received. Apart from his noteworthy performance as prince Walid in Kurup, Riachy has set his sights on the horizon as his popularity continues to soar.

Kurup is currently showing in cinemas worldwide and receiving positive reviews and praise for its fascinating plot, rich cast, and stellar treatment. Riachy's escalating fame knows no bounds. Apart from Kurup, Riachy has several upcoming projects as he continues to win hearts with his passion and skill as an actor.