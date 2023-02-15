Wafi Group acquires top-rated fire and life safety manufacturer Indigatech

Wafi Group has acquired 100 per cent of Indigatech, further cementing its presence in the fire and life safety landscape in the GCC, providing an impetus towards further regional expansion in the coming years.

ISO certified Indigatech, established in the year 2007, specialises in fire-rated solutions such as metal doors, fully glazed doors and partitions, rolling shutters and much more. The turnkey solutions offered by Indigatech on an end to end platform range from design to manufacturing, supply and installation services, backed by fire rating standard approvals from UL-USA, Intertek-European and BS standards (IFC) with GCC Civil Defense approvals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, position the entity in a strategic manner to cater to the stringent demands of the market.

The company’s reputation for quality and professionalism has contributed to being awarded prestigious contracts including Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Expo 2020, Dubai Metro, bullet proofing services for US Customs and Border Protection at Abu Dhabi International Airport, glazed fire-rated doors along with metal fire rated doors at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Al Bait and Lusail stadiums in Qatar for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Krishnan, co-Founder and CEO at Indigatech, said: "We are extremely proud of the business we have built along with our globally recognised safety approvals. As such, Indigatech is poised to take the next step in its expansion. The acquisition by Wafi Group is a huge opportunity for our company to thrive and expand into new product lines that can trade globally."

Peter French, managing director at Wafi Group, added: “Wafi Group acquisition of Indigatech will complement their fire protection division Spectrum. We look forward to presenting this comprehensive offering to current and future clients."