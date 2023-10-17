UAE

Wafi City Mall announces spooktacular Halloween event

The free, family-friendly event set to take place on October 28 and 39 will feature a variety of fun and spooky activities for all ages

Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM

Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM

Wafi City Mall is excited to announce the return of its annual Spooktacular Halloween event on October 28 and 29, set to take place from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. This free, family-friendly event will feature a variety of fun and spooky activities for all ages, including:

Trick or Treat: Bring your kids in their best costumes and trick or treat around the different games to collect candy.

Family-Friendly Agility Games: Get ready to put your skills to the test in our fun and exciting agility games suitable for all ages. Win exciting prizes and bragging rights.

Costume Competition: Dress up in your most creative and captivating Halloween costumes for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Categories include cutest, scariest, and overall best costumes.

Hosted by an Entertaining MC: The event will be hosted by a charismatic MC who will ensure high energy and a continuous flow of fun throughout, making it an unforgettable experience for all.

Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, head of central marketing at Wafi Group, expressed her excitement, stating: "We are excited to bring back the Spooktacular Halloween event for another year. This event provides a great opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate Halloween in a fun and safe environment. There is something for everyone at this event, and we hope everyone will come out and join us for a spooktacular time."

For more information about the Spooktacular Halloween event, please visit the website at wafi.com or contact them at +971 4 324 4555 or customerservice@wafi.com.


