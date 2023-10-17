Wafi City Mall announces spooktacular Halloween event

Visitors to the pavilion will gain insights into the compelling business opportunities that Cyprus presents as an international business hub
Wafi City Mall is excited to announce the return of its annual Spooktacular Halloween event on October 28 and 29, set to take place from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. This free, family-friendly event will feature a variety of fun and spooky activities for all ages, including:
Trick or Treat: Bring your kids in their best costumes and trick or treat around the different games to collect candy.
Family-Friendly Agility Games: Get ready to put your skills to the test in our fun and exciting agility games suitable for all ages. Win exciting prizes and bragging rights.
Costume Competition: Dress up in your most creative and captivating Halloween costumes for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Categories include cutest, scariest, and overall best costumes.
Hosted by an Entertaining MC: The event will be hosted by a charismatic MC who will ensure high energy and a continuous flow of fun throughout, making it an unforgettable experience for all.
Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, head of central marketing at Wafi Group, expressed her excitement, stating: "We are excited to bring back the Spooktacular Halloween event for another year. This event provides a great opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate Halloween in a fun and safe environment. There is something for everyone at this event, and we hope everyone will come out and join us for a spooktacular time."
For more information about the Spooktacular Halloween event, please visit the website at wafi.com or contact them at +971 4 324 4555 or customerservice@wafi.com.
Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said Pakistani businessmen should also promote and encourage investment in manufacturing activities to increase industrial exports to the UAE and GCC
F4-MG in association with FBP International has emerged as a trusted partner for more than 3,000+ of aspirants seeking a new beginning in the land down under
From home security to cloud management, attendees will have a wealth of information and products to experience at this year’s GITEX
Distinguished by its steadfast commitment to finding the perfect educational 'fit' for each student, Hale Education Group embodies a philosophy that goes beyond conventional college counselling
Boasting an impressive lineup of over 100 exhibitors, DIVAlicious promises an unparalleled shopping experience that caters to diverse tastes and budgets
With over 300 renowned brands spanning various categories, the event promises an unforgettable shopping experience