Wadi Al Shahid Tourism expands UAE presence with new Sharjah branch

Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC has expanded its footprint in the United Arab Emirates with the launch of a new branch in Sharjah, bringing its total network to six outlets across Dubai and Sharjah. The new office, located on Rolla Road near Rolla Mall, is positioned to meet growing demand for travel, visa and business support services in the emirate.

The expansion comes amid sustained travel activity in the UAE, supported by tourism growth, expatriate mobility and rising demand for visa and documentation services. Central districts such as Rolla continue to serve as key hubs for residents and small businesses seeking accessible government and travel-related assistance.

Operating under the Wadi Al Shahid Group and led by entrepreneur Shahidur Rahman, the Sharjah branch offers domestic and international air ticket bookings, holiday packages, visit and tourist visa assistance, and ticketing services for major UAE attractions. The branch also provides company formation and business setup services in both Sharjah and Dubai.

Founded to simplify travel procedures and government documentation for expatriates, the group has steadily expanded its multi-branch presence across the UAE. In addition to its physical offices, the company also operates the digital platform “Hellow Dubai,” which shares information on UAE travel regulations and visa updates.

Further details are available at www.hellowdubai.com.