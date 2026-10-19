Voyon Folks HCMS 6.0 launches with AI built into every layer of HR

Voyon Folks, the AI-powered HRMS platform, with its Middle East operations anchored in Dubai, has launched Voyon Folks 6.0, bringing artificial intelligence into employee, manager and HR workflows. The release introduces AI-powered assistance, intelligent HR features and configurable AI agents.

Designed for organisations with multiple legal entities, complex reporting hierarchies and policies that vary across countries and business units, Voyon Folks supports large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees, managing the entire employee lifecycle from hiring to rehiring. The platform is available as a SaaS solution or through private hosting, offering flexibility and control over HR data.

The latest AI release centres on three areas, all available now. The first is Voyon Folksy, the platform’s AI-powered HR assistant, now available on its mobile app. Employees, managers, HR teams and business leaders can use natural language to check leave balances, apply for leave, regularise attendance, access policies, manage approvals and track probation. Folksy also provides insights into overtime, workforce costs, employee turnover and pending tasks. Its Live Assistant supports voice commands, while responses are tailored to user roles and permissions.

The second area introduces AI-integrated features across workforce management, talent acquisition, learning, performance and engagement. These include automated CV parsing, candidate matching against job descriptions, and AI-generated job descriptions, test questions, performance goals and survey questionnaires. The platform also generates appraisal summaries, flags potential bias in performance ratings, analyses survey sentiment and summarises payroll figures, variances and overtime impact.

The third area comprises configurable AI agents that monitor HR activities and respond to organisation-defined conditions. The Shift Management, Regularisation Assistant, Attendance Insights, Payroll Automation and Probation Tracker agents can flag exceptions, notify stakeholders, trigger actions and escalate issues. Administrators can configure operating frequency, conditions and escalation rules. Access to AI capabilities depends on each organisation’s AI service licence and applicable user permissions.

"Every feature we developed had to earn its place with a customer before it entered the platform," said co-founder Rajan Kuriakose. "We have never built something speculative and gone looking for demand afterwards."

He added that additional capital could accelerate the company’s go-to-market efforts, sales capacity and delivery without changing who decides what gets built.

With offices in Singapore, Ireland, India and Dubai, Voyon Folks serves hundreds of established brands across the GCC, APAC and India. The company says its engineering and product development have been funded entirely through operating revenue. Following the release of version 6.0, it aims to deepen its presence in existing markets and expand its delivery capacity.

"The Middle East handed us our hardest requirements first: diverse multi-entity structures, policy that changes by country, and workforces that change shape every quarter," said Sameer P Karath, vice-president for Voyon Folks Middle East.

He noted that buyers replacing legacy systems are increasingly asking not whether software has AI, but what it can do autonomously.