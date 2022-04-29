VOX Cinemas hosts outdoor cinema screenings at workers’ accommodation sites during Ramadan

Movie screenings will be held for more than 1,500 workers as a part of Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to give back to the local community

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 2:44 PM

VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, is celebrating the spirit of giving this Ramadan by hosting a series of outdoor movie screenings at workers’ accommodation sites in Dubai. The initiative reaffirms Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to give back to the local community and promote the highest standards of worker welfare within its supply chain, in alignment with its sustainability strategy 'Dare Today, Change Tomorrow'.

Over the course of two weekends (23, 24 and 29 April), VOX Cinemas is installing outdoor pop-up cinemas at Laing O’Rourke and Khansaheb G+3 in Jebel Ali and showing a variety of movies for 1,500 construction workers. The screenings are being made possible with the support of more than 20 volunteers from Majid Al Futtaim leisure, entertainment and cinemas.

Peter Stubbs, director of HSE and Sustainability, Majid Al Futtaim — leisure, entertainment and cinemas, said: “Cinema has an incredible ability to bring people together and VOX Cinemas is proud to enable colleagues within partner organisations to enjoy the shared experience of watching a movie on the big screen. As a part of our sustainability strategy, we are committed to making a difference in the community and these screenings perfectly encapsulate the spirit of giving and togetherness, which is synonymous with Ramadan. I would like to thank Laing O’Rourke for partnering with us on this initiative and to all the volunteers who contributed their time to make it possible."

Jason Lowe, general manager, Laing O’Rourke said: “I am extremely grateful to VOX Cinemas for bringing the magic of movies to Laing O’Rourke’s workforce. This is a great opportunity for the workers to come together and be part of this special screening of their favourite Bollywood movies. We as an organisation place sustainability at the forefront of all our practices, from both an environmental and human point of view, and care deeply about our people and their well-being. We look forward to partnering with Majid Al Futtaim in future initiatives.”

Majid Al Futtaim is a pioneer of sustainability in the region and was the first Middle Eastern company to adopt a net positive strategy, which will result in a positive corporate footprint by 2040. In 2018, as a part of the company-wide sustainability strategy, Dare Today, Change Tomorrow, Majid Al Futtaim established three focus areas: transforming lives, rethinking resources, and empowering our people.